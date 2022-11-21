Video: Meet Kiran MacKinnon, Santa Cruz's Human Suspension Dyno

Nov 21, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

bigquotesKiran MacKinnon is a human dyno. When Santa Cruz Bicycles needs to test, experiment and validate suspension then Kiran is the one of the main people we call on to do that work. Not only is he an extremely talented bike rider and incredibly knowledgeable about suspension, but he can actually interpret and translate what he's feeling in a way that he can communicate to the rest of the engineering team. This enables them to cross-reference the data they've collected with real life, on-trail experience to build better bikes and provide the right setup for our riders.

We're constantly refining our VPP suspension as well as the damping tunes shocks we spec on our bikes in order to make sure our bikes ride really, really good. This short film should give you some insight into the way we work and the people that do the work to make your rides better. Santa Cruz Bicycles


Posted In:
Videos Reviews and Tech Santa Cruz Bicycles


Must Read This Week
First Look: Yeti's New SB140 - Splitting the Difference
100695 views
Review: The 2023 Yeti SB120 is a Comfortable Trail Cruiser
63882 views
Opinion: Group Rides Are the Worst
61484 views
First Ride: Polygon's $3,299 Collosus N9
50402 views
Staff Rides: Henry Quinney's Transition Spire
48771 views
Bike Check: Ben Cathro's Santa Cruz Megatower is Smaller than You'd Think
40277 views
[Updated with Official Response] Stanton Bikes Calls Administrators, Up For Sale
40209 views
Transition Launch Long-Awaited Revised TR11 Downhill Bike
39007 views

6 Comments

  • 8 0
 I can figure out I left my suspension locked out halfway through the downhill, does that qualify me as a human suspension dyno?
  • 3 0
 My only goal on race day is to do each stage with my suspension open.

I usually have a 85% success rate...
  • 3 0
 Love how SC specs almost exclusively Fox forks, Rockshox shocks and no Reverb AXS on their top of the line ''AXS'' builds, yet that guy is running a ZEB/DHX2 combo along with a Reverb AXS.

Somebody must be trolling here.
  • 2 0
 His suspension looks like it truly works perfect on that bike in the video.
  • 2 0
 Hell yeah -- from shop sweep to human dyno, bigups Kiran!!!
  • 1 0
 Also, strange observation; auto play isn't a factor here...





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009211
Mobile Version of Website