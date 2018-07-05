VIDEOS

Video: Meet One of the Builders Behind the Incredible DarkFEST Jumps

Jul 5, 2018
by Eric Palmer  

Clemens Kaudela, aka C-Dog, has joined the Fest team for the past two years at DarkFEST and his skills as a builder and rider have been an amazing addition to the team! The friendly Austrian has had his hand in the building of many big events and it just made sense to have him come and sculpt dirt with Nico and Sam. Don't let his building skills make you forget what the man is capable of on a bike though. Some of this year's biggest tricks came from none other than the C-Dog!

Sit back and absorb the awesome riding this Merida powered boss got in at DarkFEST this year and a few images below to scroll through.




Dirt sculptures in the making

First hit of the big sender
Testing the 95ft beast!

Super Seater
Super Seater above the mountains


Flip Nac
Flip Nac Nac on the Step Up

Flat 450 - smooth as butter
Huge Flat 450


 Big hands and big balls – what an export from Oberstinkenbrunn to the world!

