Video: 'Mega by Day, Mega by Night' Showcases Megavalanche Event in a New Light

Ronan Dunne sizes up the pitch black ride.

The customised drone with its high-powered light, modified specifically for Mega by Day, Mega by Night.

Louise Ferguson rides through the stunning landscape of Alpe d'Huez.

Louise prepping for the night run.

Filming the run posed a number of challenges for the crew.

Ronan Dunne steadies himself for another run in sheer darkness.

by Chain ReactionWe’re very excited to share Mega by Day, Mega by Night, a short film that embodies everything that's epic about the world's most chaotic race.Filmed at the iconic Megavalanche event in Alpe d’Huez, Chain Reaction partnered with Cut Media for the gruelling shoot.The edit captures rising stars Louise Ferguson and Ronan Dunne taking on the changing terrain of the 21.6km track as it moves from glacier to rugged singletrack.Shot during the day, deep into the night and during the event itself, the film encompasses the different worlds in which mountain bikers ride. At peace, on the edge, together, and alone.“The Megavalanche is one of the world’s most iconic mass-start events, packed with crashes, camaraderie and bar-to-bar racing,” said Chain Reaction’s content lead, Matt Cole.“While we’ve all seen plenty of POV GoPro footage, crash reels and vlogs from the event, we wanted to shine a light on what it really feels like to be a mountain biker. It was an incredible project to be a part of and working with the guys at Cut Media is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.“Mountain biking is what we do, and this was an incredible way to capture what it means to us as riders.”