Video: Mega Steep Squamish Slabs with Remy Metailler & Lenzerheide Junior World Cup DH Winner Seth Sherlock

Squamish’s hottest lap right now? For me, yes for sure.
You asked for it, so here it is, the trail preview of Sourkraut, to Chossy’s Slabs and Gouranga. Chossy’s and Gouranga have been around for a while, but Sourkraut was opened earlier this year by Rob Krauter, his dog Chossy and Martin Pomerleau. The three built that trail during 7 months and the result is amazing.
Sourkraut is definitely one of the hardest trails in Squamish, but also one of the most beautiful.
Thanks Rob, Martin and Chossy for your hard work and for letting me film on it.
For the trail preview, I followed Junior DH National Champ and Squamish local Seth Sherlock. Seth also won his first World Cup last weekend in Switzerland so he was the perfect fit for this video.
I met Seth in 2013 as he was sponsored by the bike shop Evolution Whistler. He is a talented, humble and well brought up kid. He will go far on his bike and I wish him the best at World Champs next week. Go and wish him good luck on his Instagram: @sethsherlock
.
Sourkraut and Chossy’s Slabs are not on Trailforks. They are considered as “secret trails’. If you know where they are and want to ride it, please stay on the trail and if the first feature is intimating to you, turn around, as the rest of the trail is harder.
Find out more about Gouranga here:
If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Squamish Off Road Cycling Association
this way you will be able to support trails like this one!
Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!
What trail should I ride next?
Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or on YouTube!Subscribe here
9 Comments
Post a Comment