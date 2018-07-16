VIDEOS

Video: Megavalanche Carnage POV from Ratboy & Loosedog

Jul 16, 2018
by Sarah Moore  

Take a race run experience down one of the longest marathon downhill events in the world. A mix between Rat and Loosedog POV from a 1st and 3rd row start, riding to 9th and 33rd.

Must Read This Week
Finals Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
69703 views
Commencal Introduces The Clash
51093 views
Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
48400 views
Tech From The Andorra DH World Cup 2018
45824 views
Comparison Test: Are Wider Rims Better? We Try 4 Different Widths
44788 views
PSA: Don't Stop on the Trail
40665 views
Eurobike Randoms II - Eurobike 2018
39061 views
More Randoms - Eurobike 2018
37720 views

7 Comments

  • + 1
 MY GOD so epic! The helicopter makes this feel like an action movie. Just imagine the bad guys chasing behind trying to shoot at RAT and Loosedog and ride at the same time but they loose their balance and crash into a tree...and explode.
  • + 2
 I appreciate the lack of complaining on this video, looks like a fucking good time out there boys
  • + 1
 I’ved watched this video about 6x. I love the type of racing and boys are a hoot.
  • + 1
 THAT START!! Soo lucky to have just squeezed by~ WOW
  • + 1
 Will love to race it .
  • + 1
 Dags, ya I like dags
  • + 0
 TL;DW

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021677
Mobile Version of Website