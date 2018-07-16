Pinkbike.com
Video: Megavalanche Carnage POV from Ratboy & Loosedog
Jul 16, 2018
by
Sarah Moore
Take a race run experience down one of the longest marathon downhill events in the world. A mix between Rat and Loosedog POV from a 1st and 3rd row start, riding to 9th and 33rd.
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
Macdo159
(23 mins ago)
MY GOD so epic! The helicopter makes this feel like an action movie. Just imagine the bad guys chasing behind trying to shoot at RAT and Loosedog and ride at the same time but they loose their balance and crash into a tree...and explode.
[Reply]
+ 2
Normdaofficer
(48 mins ago)
I appreciate the lack of complaining on this video, looks like a fucking good time out there boys
[Reply]
+ 1
Robbyc78
(26 mins ago)
I’ved watched this video about 6x. I love the type of racing and boys are a hoot.
[Reply]
+ 1
Jaybirdy
(1 mins ago)
THAT START!! Soo lucky to have just squeezed by~ WOW
[Reply]
+ 1
Capitanbikes
(34 mins ago)
Will love to race it .
[Reply]
+ 1
jyemen
(47 mins ago)
Dags, ya I like dags
[Reply]
+ 0
literally
(49 mins ago)
TL;DW
[Reply]
