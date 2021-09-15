Video: Melamed, Gauvin, & ALN in Season 3 Episode 4 of 'The Jank Files'

Hitting the road after Round 6 in Loudenvielle, the Rocky Mountain Race Face team arrived in the Swiss Alps hungry for more racing. This second block of EWS racing has been packed full of events throughout Europe, with Round 7 taking place above the Rhone Valley in the picturesque setting of Crans-Montana.
Whether it’s podium finishes, fresh loam, packed berms, or bowling, Crans-Montana had it all. Tune in to Episode 4 of The Jank Files, before we head south to Finale Ligure!
Jesse Melamed
Rémi Gauvin
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Presented by: @raceface
Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore
MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles
/ @raceface
/ @foxfactory
/ @Maxxis
/ @shimano
/ @SmithOptics
/ K Capital / @cushcore / @evocsports
/ @RideWrap
/ Reform Saddles
0 Comments
Post a Comment