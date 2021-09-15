Video: Melamed, Gauvin, & ALN in Season 3 Episode 4 of 'The Jank Files'

Sep 16, 2021
by Rocky Mountain  

Hitting the road after Round 6 in Loudenvielle, the Rocky Mountain Race Face team arrived in the Swiss Alps hungry for more racing. This second block of EWS racing has been packed full of events throughout Europe, with Round 7 taking place above the Rhone Valley in the picturesque setting of Crans-Montana.

Whether it’s podium finishes, fresh loam, packed berms, or bowling, Crans-Montana had it all. Tune in to Episode 4 of The Jank Files, before we head south to Finale Ligure!

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Presented by: @raceface
Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @foxfactory / @Maxxis / @shimano / @SmithOptics / K Capital / @cushcore / @evocsports / @RideWrap / Reform Saddles


