Video: Melamed, Gauvin, & ALN in Season 3 Episode 5 of 'The Jank Files'

After a quick visit to Switzerland, the team migrated south to the unofficial home of enduro, Finale Ligure. The penultimate stop on the Ligurian Coast brought a big day in the saddle with long liaisons in-between stages for the Rocky Mountain Race Face team.
Episode 5 of The Jank Files brings home another podium finish, fresh pasta, more cats, and plenty of riding on some of the team’s favourite trails in the world. After three weeks of racing back to back, Jesse, Rémi, and ALN are stoked to have an extra week before wrapping up the season in the Tweed Valley.
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Jesse Melamed
Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore
