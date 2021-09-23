Video: Melamed, Gauvin, & ALN in Season 3 Episode 5 of 'The Jank Files'

Sep 23, 2021
by Rocky Mountain  

After a quick visit to Switzerland, the team migrated south to the unofficial home of enduro, Finale Ligure. The penultimate stop on the Ligurian Coast brought a big day in the saddle with long liaisons in-between stages for the Rocky Mountain Race Face team.

Episode 5 of The Jank Files brings home another podium finish, fresh pasta, more cats, and plenty of riding on some of the team’s favourite trails in the world. After three weeks of racing back to back, Jesse, Rémi, and ALN are stoked to have an extra week before wrapping up the season in the Tweed Valley.

The Rocky Mountain Race Face Team in Finale Ligure for the 2021 EWS series.
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau


Rémi Gauvin


Jesse Melamed


Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @foxfactory / @Maxxis / @shimano / @SmithOptics / K Capital / @cushcore / @evocsports / @RideWrap / Reform Saddles


