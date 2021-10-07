Video: Melamed, Gauvin, & ALN in the Season Finale of 'The Jank Files'

Oct 7, 2021
by Rocky Mountain  

The end of the race season is always bittersweet. Over the past five months there’ve been both highs and lows, but to end it all by having a good time while putting down an impressive pace is what it’s all about – especially here in Scotland. The energy in the Tweed Valley is incredible, and between that vibe and the technical, twisty tracks, the final race of the Enduro World Series was one for the books.

From the best crowds of the year, to riding and racing ruts, your final episode of The Jank Files wraps up another great season with Jesse, Rémi, and ALN.

The Rocky Mountain Race Face Team wraps up the 2021 EWS season in Scotland.
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau


Rémi Gauvin


Jesse Melamed


Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @foxfactory / @Maxxis / @shimano / @SmithOptics / K Capital / Reform Technologies / @RideWrap / @CushCore / @evocsports


8 Comments

  • 6 0
 One of the most fun teams to watch behind the scenes and on the trail.
  • 1 0
 Thanks!
  • 2 0
 Holy crap Jesse. I hope the heaving after that was not too painful. Thanks for an awesome season of top class videos. Fantastic results.
  • 1 0
 That stuff is basically just alcoholic juice so I did alright, mainly just gave me the energy boost to have fun all night.
  • 3 0
 give that guy another bottle, we’ll done there Jesse top marks
  • 1 0
 Haha thanks!
  • 2 3
 Is this the end of the Rocky team as we know it??
Remi has fallen off the pace and with up and coming Canadian riders I wonder if he’s back on the team next season.
  • 1 0
 The team is the three of us, not just three Canadians.

Post a Comment



