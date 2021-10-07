Video: Melamed, Gauvin, & ALN in the Season Finale of 'The Jank Files'

The end of the race season is always bittersweet. Over the past five months there’ve been both highs and lows, but to end it all by having a good time while putting down an impressive pace is what it’s all about – especially here in Scotland. The energy in the Tweed Valley is incredible, and between that vibe and the technical, twisty tracks, the final race of the Enduro World Series was one for the books.
From the best crowds of the year, to riding and racing ruts, your final episode of The Jank Files wraps up another great season with Jesse, Rémi, and ALN.
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Jesse Melamed
Remi has fallen off the pace and with up and coming Canadian riders I wonder if he’s back on the team next season.
