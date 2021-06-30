Video: Melamed, Gauvin & Lanthier Nadeau Back at it for Season 3 of 'The Jank Files'

Jun 30, 2021
by Rocky Mountain  


After what felt like the offseason that would never end, the Enduro World Series came back and kicked off with a double-header in Canazei, Italy. Our team of Canadians, made up of Jesse Melamed, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, and Rémi Gauvin were anxiously awaiting the return to racing. And the long lead up to departure was well worth the wait once they landed in Italy feeling prepared, motivated, and excited.

The Jank Files is back for Season 3 – enjoy!


Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team
Jesse Melamed


Andréane Lanthier Nadeau


Rémi Gauvin


Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 I LOVE THEM Smile So nice people. Heart warming team Smile
  • 1 0
 They are always janking off.
  • 1 0
 yes, the chillest ews team is back! jank files always so good

