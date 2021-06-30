Video: Melamed, Gauvin & Lanthier Nadeau Back at it for Season 3 of 'The Jank Files'

After what felt like the offseason that would never end, the Enduro World Series came back and kicked off with a double-header in Canazei, Italy. Our team of Canadians, made up of Jesse Melamed, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, and Rémi Gauvin were anxiously awaiting the return to racing. And the long lead up to departure was well worth the wait once they landed in Italy feeling prepared, motivated, and excited.
The Jank Files is back for Season 3 – enjoy!
Jesse Melamed
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore
