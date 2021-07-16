Video: Melamed, Gauvin & Lanthier Nadeau in Episode 2 of 'The Jank Files'

Jul 16, 2021
by Rocky Mountain  

The Rocky Mountain Race Face Team was back in La Thuile, Italy to test out the infamous steep and gnarly tracks that descend below treeline. With another week of back-to-back racing, Jesse Melamed, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, and Rémi Gauvin’s days were packed full of gnarly rock gardens, unforgiving terrain, and the occasional Michelin Star dinner.

From a dominating lead in the Pro Stage to knitting at the hospital, the Rocky Mountain Enduro Team had a rollercoaster ride through the week in La Thuile. This is Episode 2 of The Jank Files.

Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore


Posted In:
Videos Rocky Mountain Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Jesse Melamed Remi Gauvin


13 Comments

  • 14 1
 First comment..Pay wall or something I think. Right?
  • 12 1
 Yeah, followed by “where the hell are the Friday fails?”
  • 5 1
 Obviously behind the paywall
  • 1 0
 We moved most of our video publishing to 9am a while back. FF will go up in a few minutes.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark sorry I might have overlooked that but I'm genuinely interested – did you ever consider to create additional revenue by installing some sort of paywall or subscription model yourself instead of selling the whole thing?
  • 3 2
 Maybe not a PB paywall comment but, come on guys I know it sucks to see PB turn into a paywall. But maybe we can sign a petition? Write a letter to outside? Begin a coup? Go to outside hq with pitchforks and torches?
  • 3 0
 Start a new one called Dankbike?
  • 1 0
 Maybe we (the magical trail gnome “we”) should collect up all the blue and green dog poo bags that collect along our local trails and relocate them around the Outside HQ. put your trash where trash belongs people.
  • 2 0
 Love the Raceface/Rocky team, great content. Seem like great people to ride and crush a couple cold ones with ... plus they rip!
  • 4 1
 Buy the rest of the season for just $5.99 per episode!
  • 1 0
 Really have enjoyed watching Jesse grow as a rider over the last few years. Consistently working hard and smiling despite the pain.
  • 4 1
 Ayo where the f*ck are the Friday Fails?
  • 2 1
 No Friday Fails is Jank!! Welcome to corporate Pinkbike.

