Video: Melamed, Gauvin & Lanthier Nadeau in Episode 2 of 'The Jank Files'

The Rocky Mountain Race Face Team was back in La Thuile, Italy to test out the infamous steep and gnarly tracks that descend below treeline. With another week of back-to-back racing, Jesse Melamed, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, and Rémi Gauvin’s days were packed full of gnarly rock gardens, unforgiving terrain, and the occasional Michelin Star dinner.From a dominating lead in the Pro Stage to knitting at the hospital, the Rocky Mountain Enduro Team had a rollercoaster ride through the week in La Thuile. This is Episode 2 of The Jank Files.Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals Photos by: @davetrumpore