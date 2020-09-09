Video: Melamed, Gauvin and Lanthier Nadeau Ride the New Altitude on the North Shore in 'A Product of the Environment'

The North Shore has always been important to us. Whether it's the technical trails, the generations of riding culture, or the incessant rain that we've all grown fond of, the aspects of mountain biking here have helped to inform our product and identity for nearly 40 years. Jesse Melamed on Mount Fromme, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau on Mount Seymour, and Rémi Gauvin on Cypress Mountain.
Three mountains, three riders.
Presented by Rocky MountainDirected, Written, and Edited by: Liam Mullany
|“�I� started� my� EWS� career �on �the� Altitude, �I �won� my� first �EWS� on �the� Altitude, and now I’ve taken this all-new version to the top step of the podium. The Altitude has always been the bike for me, and� now that� here’s �multiple �wheel�sizes� offered, �updated� geometry, �and a ton of attention to detail, I think it’ll once again be a crowd favourite amongst riders everywhere. It’s got everything you need to accomplish your riding goals, and for me that means race winning, lap smashing, all-around mountain bike fun!”—Jesse Melamed
