Video: Melamed, Gauvin and Lanthier Nadeau Ride the New Altitude on the North Shore in 'A Product of the Environment'

Sep 8, 2020
by Rocky Mountain  

The North Shore has always been important to us. Whether it's the technical trails, the generations of riding culture, or the incessant rain that we've all grown fond of, the aspects of mountain biking here have helped to inform our product and identity for nearly 40 years. Jesse Melamed on Mount Fromme, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau on Mount Seymour, and Rémi Gauvin on Cypress Mountain.

Three mountains, three riders.


bigquotes“I started my EWS career on the Altitude, I won my first EWS on the Altitude, and now I’ve taken this all-new version to the top step of the podium. The Altitude has always been the bike for me, and now that here’s multiple wheelsizes offered, updated geometry, and a ton of attention to detail, I think it’ll once again be a crowd favourite amongst riders everywhere. It’s got everything you need to accomplish your riding goals, and for me that means race winning, lap smashing, all-around mountain bike fun!”Jesse Melamed

















Presented by Rocky Mountain

Directed, Written, and Edited by: Liam Mullany
Cinematography: Harrison Mendel, Liam Mullany
Produced by: Liam Mullany & Stephen Matthews
Assistant Camera: Olly Bian
Grip: Renaud Quertainmont
Special Camera Rig: Craig Bullen & Kevin Landry
Motion Graphics: Imperial Post
Motion Designers: Blair Richmond & Kyle James
Colourist: Sam Gilling
Post-production Sound: Keith White Audio
Voiceover: Wade Simmons
Still photography: Margus Riga
Thanks: Jens Klett
Music: "Your Hands (Together) performed by The New Pornographers

@RockyMountainBicycles @liammullany @hmendel @Margus


