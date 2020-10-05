Video: Melamed, Gauvin, and Lanthier Nadeau Take on Liguria & Gelato in Episode 2 of 'The Jank Files'

Oct 5, 2020
by Rocky Mountain  

The racing season hit hard and fast when it finally made its debut. Starting with Zermatt in the last week of August and finishing with two races in Italy, Pietra Ligure and Finale Ligure, before the end of September. The 2020 season was a flash in the pan packing a lot of action into just a few weeks.

Riders around the world were on the “hurry up and wait” program this year, and Jesse Melamed, Rémi Gauvin, and Andréane Lanthier Nadeau were no different. Even by mid-August, they were unsure whether or not they’d be making the trip over to Europe to race, and in the final weeks before Race 1, they went all in and boarded a plane.

Jesse said it best with, “We’re back in Italy. We’re back living off gelato.” Filmed in both Pietra Ligure and Finale Ligure, this is Episode 2 of The Jank Files.

2020 EWS 3 - Finale Ligure Photo by Kike Abelleira
2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude Photo by Kike Abelleira

2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude

2020 EWS 2 - Pietra Ligure Photo by Kike Abelleira


2020 Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team Photo by Kike Abelleira


Andréane Lanthier Nadeau


2020 EWS 2 - Pietra Ligure Photo by Kike Abelleira
2020 EWS 2 - Pietra Ligure Photo by Kike Abelleira

2020 EWS 2 - Pietra Ligure Photo by Kike Abelleira

2020 EWS 3 - Finale Ligure Photo by Kike Abelleira


Rémi Gauvin


2020 EWS 2 - Pietra Ligure
2020 EWS 2 - Pietra Ligure Photo by Kike Abelleira

2020 EWS 3 - Finale Ligure Photo by Kike Abelleira

2020 EWS 3 - Finale Ligure Photo by Kike Abelleira


Jesse Melamed


bigquotesIt wasn't easy to head overseas for racing given the state of the world, but thanks to my teammates and support staff it was as good a trip as any! We took the necessary safety precautions seriously, while still having a good time on and off track. What more could I ask for than a new bike, great support, and to come away with a pair of wins!" – Jesse Melamed

2020 EWS 3 - Finale Ligure Photo by Kike Abelleira
2020 EWS 2 - Pietra Ligure Photo by Kike Abelleira

2020 EWS 3 - Finale Ligure Photo by Kike Abelleira

2020 EWS 3 - Finale Ligure Photo by Kike Abelleira

Jesse Melamed on the top step of the podium in Finale Ligure. Photo by Kike Abelleira

Post race win beverage for Jesse Melamed Photo by Kike Abelleira

Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @kabelleira

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @Maxxis / @shimano / @foxfactory / @SmithOptics / @wilderness-trail-bikes / @OneUpComponents / Stages Cycling / @evocsports / @RideWrap


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Sick video! Anyone know what Jesse is wearing from Race Face under his jersey? Is this padded or??? Thank you!
  • 1 0
 Easy jersey change for Jesse next year just delete the first 1
  • 1 0
 Jank Files yeah Smile

Post a Comment



