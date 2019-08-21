Video: Melamed, Gauvin, Lanthier Nadeau, & Ostroski Take on EWS Whistler in Episode 4 of 'The Jank Files'

There’s something special about being able to race at home. Fortunately for this crew, they get that opportunity every year at the Enduro World Series in Whistler. Jesse, Rémi, and Andréane all live in the Sea to Sky corridor and are proud to race on their home tracks in front of their friends and family. Crankworx is a festival for mountain biking, as it brings riders together from all over the world. For the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team, that means their American teammate Peter Ostroski comes up to join the crew and put down some fast times!
From sketchy lunch laps on the North Shore, fancy showrooms, fresh kits, and taking the top spot of the team podium; this is Episode 4 of The Jank Files.
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Jesse Melamed
Peter Ostroski
