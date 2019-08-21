Video: Melamed, Gauvin, Lanthier Nadeau, & Ostroski Take on EWS Whistler in Episode 4 of 'The Jank Files'

Aug 21, 2019
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  


There’s something special about being able to race at home. Fortunately for this crew, they get that opportunity every year at the Enduro World Series in Whistler. Jesse, Rémi, and Andréane all live in the Sea to Sky corridor and are proud to race on their home tracks in front of their friends and family. Crankworx is a festival for mountain biking, as it brings riders together from all over the world. For the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team, that means their American teammate Peter Ostroski comes up to join the crew and put down some fast times!

From sketchy lunch laps on the North Shore, fancy showrooms, fresh kits, and taking the top spot of the team podium; this is Episode 4 of The Jank Files.

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team
Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team
Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team


Andréane Lanthier Nadeau


Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team
Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team


Rémi Gauvin


Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team
Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team


Jesse Melamed


Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team
Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team


Peter Ostroski


Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team
Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Presented by: @raceface
Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @Maxxis / @shimano / @foxfactory / @SmithOptics / @wilderness-trail-bikes / @OneUpComponents / Stages Cycling / @evocsports / @RideWrap / @Peatys


Posted In:
Videos Rocky Mountain Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Jesse Melamed Peter Ostroski Remi Gauvin


1 Comment

  • + 1
 my favourite team series. you guys rock

Post a Comment



