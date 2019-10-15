Video: Melamed, Gauvin, Lanthier Nadeau, Ostroski, & Team Slayer in the Season Finale of 'The Jank Files'

It’s been a long season for everyone and what better way to end it than at a new venue in some of the most impressive mountains in the world. With 360-degree panoramic views of the Monte Rosa, the famous Matterhorn, and glaciated valleys, Zermatt is impressive in every sense of the word. Traditionally a hiking and mountaineering town, the riding here is tight, technical, and for the lack of a better word – jank.
New for this year was the Trophy of Nations, described by the EWS as an event to “Work with your team, strategize, pace each other, and share the experience.” All that is true, but when we asked the Canadian Men’s team, comprised of Rémi Gauvin, Jesse Melamed, and Kona’s Rhys Verner, their opinion, they put it simply as “a party train going 100%.”
From $80,000 watches and litres of fondue, to mega party trains and grimace-purple hematoma’s. This is Episode 6 of The Jank Files.
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Jesse Melamed
Peter Ostroski
Team Canada
Team Slayer
The Trophy of Nations event also featured the Industry Trophy, a race on the same course as the pro's where brands could put together a team of staff, athletes, or anyone they wished. We looped in our team rider, Peter Ostroski, Brand Manager, Stephen Matthews, and Product Manager, Ken Perras to form “Team Slayer”. The team started strong flexing custom Race Face jerseys, tapered in the middle with a leg hematoma, and finished strong with good memories and beers on the beach.
Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore
MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles
/ @raceface
/ @Maxxis
/ @shimano
/ @foxfactory
/ @SmithOptics
/ @wilderness-trail-bikes
/ @OneUpComponents
/ Stages Cycling / @evocsports
/ @RideWrap
/ @Peatys
