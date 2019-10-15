Video: Melamed, Gauvin, Lanthier Nadeau, Ostroski, & Team Slayer in the Season Finale of 'The Jank Files'

Oct 15, 2019
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  

It’s been a long season for everyone and what better way to end it than at a new venue in some of the most impressive mountains in the world. With 360-degree panoramic views of the Monte Rosa, the famous Matterhorn, and glaciated valleys, Zermatt is impressive in every sense of the word. Traditionally a hiking and mountaineering town, the riding here is tight, technical, and for the lack of a better word – jank.

New for this year was the Trophy of Nations, described by the EWS as an event to “Work with your team, strategize, pace each other, and share the experience.” All that is true, but when we asked the Canadian Men’s team, comprised of Rémi Gauvin, Jesse Melamed, and Kona’s Rhys Verner, their opinion, they put it simply as “a party train going 100%.”

From $80,000 watches and litres of fondue, to mega party trains and grimace-purple hematoma’s. This is Episode 6 of The Jank Files.

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau


Rémi Gauvin


Jesse Melamed


Peter Ostroski


Team Canada


Team Slayer


The Trophy of Nations event also featured the Industry Trophy, a race on the same course as the pro's where brands could put together a team of staff, athletes, or anyone they wished. We looped in our team rider, Peter Ostroski, Brand Manager, Stephen Matthews, and Product Manager, Ken Perras to form “Team Slayer”. The team started strong flexing custom Race Face jerseys, tapered in the middle with a leg hematoma, and finished strong with good memories and beers on the beach.

Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @Maxxis / @shimano / @foxfactory / @SmithOptics / @wilderness-trail-bikes / @OneUpComponents / Stages Cycling / @evocsports / @RideWrap / @Peatys


Rocky Mountain Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Jesse Melamed Remi Gauvin Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Zermatt 2019 Trophy Of Nations 2019


2 Comments

 what a way to slay the way (redundant)
 Color me jealous

