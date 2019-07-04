Video: Melissa Penrose Ride Dirt Merchant in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park in 'The Park Progresses'

Jul 4, 2019
by WhistlerMountain BikePark  
The Park Progresses - Melissa Penrose

by WhistlerMountainBikePark
Views: 202    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Changes in the Bike Park are forever constant and come at no surprise. Changes occur to the trails, to the Bike Park team, to the organization. But change without direction is futile. That's why we're focused on positive change... progression.


We have some introductions to make. First, is WMBP's newest team rider Melissa Penrose. Originally from Brampton, Ontario, she now calls Whistler home.


Second, which needs no introduction, is the new Pro Line on Dirt Merchant.

Photo Robin O Neill

Photo Robin O Neill

Photo Robin O Neill

Photo Robin O Neill

Together, they paint a picture of progression. Because when you push the park, the park pushes you.

Video: Good Fortune Collective & Absolute Cinema
Photos: Robin O'Neill
Rider: Melissa Penrose
Location: Dirt Merchant @whistlerbikepark

#RideNowSleepLater

