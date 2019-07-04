Video: Melissa Penrose Ride Dirt Merchant in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park in 'The Park Progresses'

Changes in the Bike Park are forever constant and come at no surprise. Changes occur to the trails, to the Bike Park team, to the organization. But change without direction is futile. That's why we're focused on positive change... progression.We have some introductions to make. First, is WMBP's newest team rider Melissa Penrose. Originally from Brampton, Ontario, she now calls Whistler home.Second, which needs no introduction, is the new Pro Line on Dirt Merchant.Together, they paint a picture of progression. Because when you push the park, the park pushes you.Video: Good Fortune Collective & Absolute CinemaPhotos: Robin O'NeillRider: Melissa PenroseLocation: Dirt Merchant @whistlerbikepark