Video: Melon Announces Alleycat Riding Shades

PRESS RELEASE: The Melon Alleycats
For the past 6 years we've been scrapping away to bring our custom eyewear vision to life, it's not been easy but every step has been epic fun and a massive learning experience. It's beyond our wildest dreams to see our goggles loved by riders across the globe and we love hearing all the feedback you girls and guys have - both good and bad.
Something Different in Mind
The next step in our dream has now become a reality - a rad pair of performance riding glasses. We've had these in the back of our mind for a while now and at the end of 2019, we were finally able to bring the dream to life.
There are some solid riding sunnies out there for sure, but we just didn't feel inspired by them. We wanted sunnies that could be fun and creative whilst also being up there with best in terms of quality.
So step up what we think are the raddest most badass pair of riding sunnies on the market - The Melon Alleycats!
The Best Lenses Out There
We designed the Alleycats around a radical-looking and performing lens! Having a strong relationship with the world's best lens manufacturer - Zeiss - whose Italian designed lenses we use across our snow goggles range, we knew we needed their incredible tech in the picture for our riding shades.
We’d been drooling over Zeiss’s high impact Trail Lens range since visiting their factory a few years ago and now knew it was time to get our hands on them!
These super tech lenses feature anti-scratch, water repellent, and anti-reflective coatings, so not only do they look badass, but they are also built to withstand the rough stuff as well as give you an insanely clear, crisp view.A Low Light with Every Pair!
Growing up riding in the UK, we know too well the reality of riding in overcast dank conditions rather than bright sunshine and blue skies! The Alleycats were made ready for ALL conditions with a lowlight lens included with EVERY pair, you pick the tinted lens you want and we throw a lowlight in the box for you.
This lowlight is a category zero Zeiss lens, that’s super rad for those dark days, forest trails, and nighttime riding. They’re designed with a slightly yellow tint to brighten the scene and cut down on artificial light reflections.
For your main lens choice, we offer five lens tints from category 1 to 3 giving you the option to pick a lens to suit your needs.An Italian Family Affair - Bellissimo!
Italy - the land of great pizza, serious cycling heritage, and arguably the world's highest quality eyewear manufacturers.
We spent a week in Italy, three of us crammed into the front of the Melon van, as we hit the road in search of a manufacturer who could understand our concept and help us bring our vision to life.
After many meetings over excessively large pasta-based lunches, we found Dino! Effortlessly cool with a big friendly smile, we had that feeling from the moment we met that he was someone special. After visiting his modest family-run factory and seeing how his team craft such beautiful eyewear, there was no doubt that he was our guy.
Dino and his team produce every pair to the highest standard from super tough lightweight TR90, they add a rubberised nose piece and arms for ultimate comfort, and hand finish and pack every pair.Perfectly Packaged
Speaking of packing, we deliver every pair of Alleycats in a premium hard case that also holds your spare lens, and every pair comes in a microfibre bag so you can polish the lenses up to shine!Get Personal - Ready to Customise
Our favourite part of the new Alleycat is of course the customisation opportunities! We founded Melon on the principle of freedom to express your personality. All the custom products we produce are designed for you to inject your own creative flair, so here’s where you get to go wild! Combos for Days
When the first batch arrived we wasted an entire day sat gathered around a pile of components on the floor, excitedly building combos and being unable to decide what our favourites were - safe to say no real work got done that day!
Luckily we couldn't find a bad looking set, and at the end of the day it's all about you customising them to your own style - so you can go as wild (or not) as you want!Epic Stoke Levels!
Every time we see a pair of Alleycats out on the trails, tagged on socials, or get a message from someone amped on their pair, our stoke levels go through the roof! We’re looking forward to hearing what more of you think, and continuing to work and play hard on creating rad custom products for all of us to enjoy.
Thanks for supporting our independent brand, and keep an eagle eye out for our up and coming creations!!
Ride Wild!
Melon Alleycats are available on our website
for international delivery
