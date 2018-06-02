VIDEOS

Video: Men's & Women's Top 3 Qualifying Runs - Fort William World Cup Downhill 2018

Jun 2, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


Watch this weekend's Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup in Fort William, Scotland – broadcast live on Red Bull TV from 12.30pm BST (11.30am UTC) on June 3.


15 Comments

  • + 2
 If you’re on your phone trying to watch any of these Red Bull vids with the seemingly impenetrable cookie message, turn your phone sideways and it reveals the hidden “x” to close that sumbitch. Dunno if that solves your problem.
  • + 2
 I'm on a laptop and it doesn't work
  • + 1
 Life hax
  • + 1
 redbull bike facebook
  • + 1
 'bout time we got some youngins up to the top. lets hope they stick by these results through finals, can't let old geezers like gwin and minaar win EVERY world cup stop.
  • + 2
 Myriam hits those step downs and she should have a few seconds to play with
  • + 3
 Yeah. ‘Privacy’ policy. Oh and Cookies, but no MTB.
  • + 3
 Mmm...cookies and Redbull.......oh wait im 48, i cant have that
  • + 1
 Seeing as they already film qualifying, it'd be nice if they'd broadcast it too.
  • + 1
 Danny's bars are too high.
  • + 1
 Wow no Greg and the syndicate is still killing it.
  • + 1
 I wouldn't worry the quality is dog shit anyway!
  • + 2
 Plays OK for me....
  • + 1
 I can't fucking see any videos of this kind lately please advise
  • + 2
 It's that terrible proprietary red bull shit it's worse than their drink. Every time a Red Bull video doesn't load we should buy a monster lol

