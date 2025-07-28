Powered by Outside

Video: Men's Winning POV from Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Jul 28, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWhat. A. Run.
His very first Red Bull Hardline Wales, his first Win! Making him the youngest to ever take home the Red Bull Hardline gold medal. Asa Vermette Ladies and Gentleman.Red Bull


70 Comments
  • 910
 I guess that frame works
  • 361
 He left all of it on the track, leaving no energy to throw the goggles!
  • 281
 So much speed and style, stoked he got the win it was well deserved. Also great to say how smooth he made it look, testament to say that the FrameWorks
  • 80
 I watched some early runs and thought the course was gonna be pretty slow, this was insane.
  • 240
 The POV shows really well how Asa is able to turn really hard without losing his pace. Don't know how he is doing it but that is defying physics
  • 190
 That’s what I noticed too. It’s almost violent the way he turns.
  • 231
 So stoked for Asa! I just wish he could've done it with Goldstone in the mix. Lots of good things to come.
  • 330
 I can't wait to see Vermette and Goldstone battle in the coming years!
  • 880
flag DoubleCrownAddict (Jul 28, 2025 at 7:02) (Below Threshold)
 There needs to be more competition French racers called out for skippin When a fast racer does choose to skip out Call them out on their social media account Too many syllables in my rhyme Now is check out time
  • 232
 @DoubleCrownAddict: horrendous take, WC season is long enough, they can do whatever they want during the break.
  • 759
flag DoubleCrownAddict (Jul 28, 2025 at 7:16) (Below Threshold)
 @mnorris122: BS. Motocross racers race all year and it’s a harder sport with more injuries.

It’s the classic case of most humans only doing what they are required to do and not challenging themselves.
  • 281
 @DoubleCrownAddict: bruh. Let’s see you out there then.
  • 161
 @DoubleCrownAddict: if you sponsor an athlete, would you want them risking a season ending injury.
  • 52
 @fabwizard: A win at Hardline will sell some bikes for FW. Maybe nearly as many as a World Cup title, since it is a testament to both the handling AND durability
  • 327
flag DoubleCrownAddict (Jul 28, 2025 at 11:11) (Below Threshold)
 @fabwizard: Yeah it’s the whole point of sponsoring an athlete. All the World Cup male racers have the skills to do this track, so all of them should have been in Wales. No excuses for now on. The lack of French racers in particular is very damming for the reputation of mountain biking in that country.
  • 90
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Why would they ? Hardline is a side show event. Kind of like comparing the WWE wrestling to Olympics. You are giving this event too much credit. Although I admit that $15,000 first place is worth more than the measly $ 10,000 for a WC overall.
  • 80
 @DoubleCrownAddict: why TF risk an injury if you're a WC racer?
  • 30
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Tais-toi et va-t'en
  • 219
flag DoubleCrownAddict (Jul 28, 2025 at 12:18) (Below Threshold)
 @peebeejay: You give World Cup too much credit. As long as Rik is announcing it’s a side show event I would never pay to watch.
  • 21
 @peebeejay: I'd be curious what the viewership stats are. I feel like I watch more Hardline stuff that a typical world cup event. The course, the video presentation and the announcers are more engaging that UCI DH, especially since it's behind the paywall. The only advantage UCI has is better riders and therefore better racing at this point.

As far as risk of injury, is it really that much worse than the DH races that claim a couple riders every weekend? Sometimes more.
  • 10
 @withdignityifnotalacrity: couple injuries at a wc race is a waaaay lower percentage than a couple at a hl race.

@doublecrownaddict they sponsor the riders to do the wc. This is an invite only side show. This would be an entirely separate negotiation that may or may not be a sponsor goal. And do all wc males have the ability to ride this course, not sure.
  • 48
flag likeittacky (Jul 28, 2025 at 21:03) (Below Threshold)
 @scotttherider: Asa is now second fastest time behind JG @ RBHL- Wales and the youngest to ever win. Comparing the GoPro footage side by side of JG "22" win to Asa and factoring the change in track with worse conditions, it is Asa who would actually have the record fastest time. Asa was more fluid and dominate in the run into the wooden ramp of the road gap; Also on the massive step down into the left berm below it, He was dominate. Asa for the overall WIN hands down if comparing the two times! Would had been something to see if Jackson was at this RBHL, for sure!!
  • 70
 @likeittacky: Ronan's time last year was faster than Asa's this year on the same track. Comparing a different track from 2022 with this year's is insane.
  • 13
 @colinb19: You are correct i misinformed and was caught up on Jacksons hyped run for some reason.

Ronan's time. was..1sec faster on hero dirt, than Asa's was on a greasy track. Of course you would misread into my comparison, Meh. My comparisons were based on the different track and what is held as the (fastest Wales HL race runs) and to vote Asa as the real winner in my book, if he's racing against Jackson on same day same conditions. Watching Ronan's run compared side by side to Asa, it was a very similar run but like i said for a rider to live in Colorado sand and Ronan from Ireland mud it's amazing how Asa fared in the grease conditions. Still my vote for who would take it. Sorry Bub, your Canadian boy is not going to be the best.
  • 180
 The Colorado kid! Durango in the house!
  • 120
 The right hander at 1:35...I remember it live and it sorta flew under the radar, but he seemed to hit that corner with FAR more speed than anyone else. Check it out if you have a chance to watch the replay...he's a wild dude
  • 70
 That caught my eye too! He jumped all the way into the berm. Interestingly, when Goldstone won, he was the only one to do the same exact thing.
  • 51
 @jojotherider1977: Goldstone and Asa are just on another level right now than everyone else it seems. Which is wild considering how high the level of the riding is at the moment.
  • 10
 @withdignityifnotalacrity: how are Max and Till Alran beating him week in week out?
  • 10
 @weeksy59: Because they're super fast! Will they be moving to elites next year?
  • 22
 @jojotherider1977: they are yes. They're year 2 juniors. So they'll move up. I was just yanking your chain a bit, everyone barks on about how amazing Asa is, dont get me wrong, he is amazing. But he's not the best junior currently and therefore not 'another level', that's Max and Till. I know the USA guys love a USA superstar, I get that. But there other super fast kids too. I bet either of them would be insanely fast at Hardline as well.
  • 40
 @weeksy59: Yep...no one is unbeatable. I think Asa seems to possess a level of raw speed that is pretty rare, even among elites. When you look at the results sheets, however, it's clear that he still need to rein it in a bit and clean some things up to deliver on a consistent level. People (myself included) are just excited by the immense potential he clearly possesses.
  • 10
 @weeksy59: I'm looking forward to seeing how they impact Elites. Feels like a changing of the guard is coming with Goldstone leading the way. But that could just be because there has been more exposure for the juniors.
  • 90
 Rob Warner said he had close to 300 psi in his rear shock. Kids an animal! Props to Neko too. Must feel awesome to see your mom and pop, grass roots brand already winning events like this. Both rider and bike were dialed. Only one to make that top segment look smooth.
  • 110
 Dalai Lama of Downhill ✌️
  • 80
 Anyone know which TRP brakes those are. That POV is the best advert for a bike and components I've seen
  • 70
 TRP DH Evo Pro
  • 61
 Loved the enthusiasm and comradery from BK and the rest of the competitors at the end of Asa's run! No hard feelings at being out-performed and genuinely enthused with the display of talent they witnessed. Kudos to all of you!!!
  • 70
 Live feed didn't do it justice!!!
  • 60
 He just didn’t seem to get slowed down by any of the sections that slowed everyone else down. Chapeau
  • 40
 Stupid fast. So fun to watch.
  • 30
 That run, he made it look so easy, amazing! This is the kind of downhill that makes racing shine!!
  • 30
 That was insane, what a precision, also he can turn on a penny without loosing speed. Full send!
  • 116
 Weird reaction from Kerr
  • 80
 Not sure why. Asa practices regularly at these events with Kerr it appears. With Kerr similar age to Neko, it likely feels familiar for Asa. How do you think Neko would have reacted if at the same spot?
  • 80
 @tiffe: I don't think Kerr's reaction was weird, but I think Neko would have stayed back. Especially since he's not racing. Though, if he was racing, I think he also would have stayed back.
  • 60
 I think emotions were running high for him coming back from that awful injury. plus having a bad crash in seeding.
  • 63
 So how bout 3 more of these, maybe a US, a South America and a Europe and we can give the UCI and whoop the permanent boot.
  • 52
 A race series with only 25 invite-only riders with no clear guideline on who gets invited and where only about 25% of the riders are even competitive wouldn’t be a very good race series.
  • 20
 @pmhobson: yeah, but at least everyone would watch it.
  • 10
 @JonDud: probably not
  • 10
 @pmhobson: go look at the view counts, independent coverage, pre-race vlogging, and redbull's own podcasts, interviews, and coverage of this event. Easily 50x more viewership than a regular uci DH weekend.
  • 20
 @JonDud: view counts of what? I can't see view counts in the Redbull app or HBO. Hardline's vlog view count* is likely so high precisely because there are only two events a year. Add more events and you'll dilute that number.

* I can't even imagine how bored you'd have to be to watch those videos
  • 10
 @pmhobson: redbull youtube channel hardline replay has 548k views since uploaded 2 days ago. Ed masters, fairclough, Kerr, Matt Jones have a a combined hundreds of thousands of views (millions?) For their coverage. Bernard even said that hardline gets many multiples more views compared to his DH content. RedBull knows how to throw an event, how to get the maximum number of eyeballs on it, how to present it, who to hire for announcing, shall I continue?
  • 10
 @JonDud: you clearly didn't read my last message, so no.
  • 21
 @pmhobson: ok, so..... keep pretending no one tunes in for hardline. Lol. People love it, you're the exception.
  • 20
 @JonDud: That's not what I said. You're imagining a different thing to argue against, and that's a weird thing to do.
  • 20
 Damn, the live broadcast really doesn't show how fast they actually go through that filthy rock garden just before the roadgap, insane, seeing it now was an eye opener!
  • 40
 unreal
  • 20
 It’s going to be fun watching Asa and Jackson going at it hopefully for the foreseeable future.
  • 20
 Pretty sure they both be at crankworx Whistler the next few weeks racing each other, can't wait!
  • 30
 @Paulbax: Neko stated that Asa will not be racing at CrankWorx
  • 41
 Wow, just wow...
  • 76
 Correction- Asa Vermette, Men's Winning Run-POV from Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025
  • 30
 Feels weird to have to say this, but they were avoiding spoilers with the headline.
  • 31
 That was insane!
  • 31
 Bernie seems hyped up
