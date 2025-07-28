Pinkbike.com
Video: Men's Winning POV from Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025
Jul 28, 2025
by
Ed Spratt
70 Comments
What. A. Run.
His very first Red Bull Hardline Wales, his first Win! Making him the youngest to ever take home the Red Bull Hardline gold medal. Asa Vermette Ladies and Gentleman.
—
Red Bull
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Hardline
Red Bull
Hardline 2025
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,294 articles
91
0
HARDERIDE
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 8:01)
I guess that frame works
[Reply]
36
1
dirtmakesmehappy
(Jul 28, 2025 at 6:14)
He left all of it on the track, leaving no energy to throw the goggles!
[Reply]
28
1
sewer-rat
(Jul 28, 2025 at 5:25)
So much speed and style, stoked he got the win it was well deserved. Also great to say how smooth he made it look, testament to say that the FrameWorks
[Reply]
8
0
bikehoarder23
(Jul 28, 2025 at 6:53)
I watched some early runs and thought the course was gonna be pretty slow, this was insane.
[Reply]
24
0
hardtailpunter
(Jul 28, 2025 at 7:30)
The POV shows really well how Asa is able to turn really hard without losing his pace. Don't know how he is doing it but that is defying physics
[Reply]
19
0
urbanacheiver
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 7:42)
That’s what I noticed too. It’s almost violent the way he turns.
[Reply]
23
1
westslope
(Jul 28, 2025 at 6:22)
So stoked for Asa! I just wish he could've done it with Goldstone in the mix. Lots of good things to come.
[Reply]
33
0
scotttherider
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 6:56)
I can't wait to see Vermette and Goldstone battle in the coming years!
[Reply]
8
80
DoubleCrownAddict
(Jul 28, 2025 at 7:02)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
There needs to be more competition French racers called out for skippin When a fast racer does choose to skip out Call them out on their social media account Too many syllables in my rhyme Now is check out time
[Reply]
23
2
mnorris122
(Jul 28, 2025 at 7:09)
@DoubleCrownAddict
: horrendous take, WC season is long enough, they can do whatever they want during the break.
[Reply]
7
59
DoubleCrownAddict
(Jul 28, 2025 at 7:16)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@mnorris122
: BS. Motocross racers race all year and it’s a harder sport with more injuries.
It’s the classic case of most humans only doing what they are required to do and not challenging themselves.
[Reply]
28
1
zmums
(Jul 28, 2025 at 7:23)
@DoubleCrownAddict
: bruh. Let’s see you out there then.
[Reply]
16
1
fabwizard
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 7:26)
@DoubleCrownAddict
: if you sponsor an athlete, would you want them risking a season ending injury.
[Reply]
5
2
vix22
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 9:01)
@fabwizard
: A win at Hardline will sell some bikes for FW. Maybe nearly as many as a World Cup title, since it is a testament to both the handling AND durability
[Reply]
3
27
DoubleCrownAddict
(Jul 28, 2025 at 11:11)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@fabwizard
: Yeah it’s the whole point of sponsoring an athlete. All the World Cup male racers have the skills to do this track, so all of them should have been in Wales. No excuses for now on. The lack of French racers in particular is very damming for the reputation of mountain biking in that country.
[Reply]
9
0
peebeejay
(Jul 28, 2025 at 11:42)
@DoubleCrownAddict
: Why would they ? Hardline is a side show event. Kind of like comparing the WWE wrestling to Olympics. You are giving this event too much credit. Although I admit that $15,000 first place is worth more than the measly $ 10,000 for a WC overall.
[Reply]
8
0
Saucycheese
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 11:47)
@DoubleCrownAddict
: why TF risk an injury if you're a WC racer?
[Reply]
3
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 11:48)
@DoubleCrownAddict
: Tais-toi et va-t'en
[Reply]
2
19
DoubleCrownAddict
(Jul 28, 2025 at 12:18)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@peebeejay
: You give World Cup too much credit. As long as Rik is announcing it’s a side show event I would never pay to watch.
[Reply]
2
1
withdignityifnotalacrity
(Jul 28, 2025 at 12:25)
@peebeejay
: I'd be curious what the viewership stats are. I feel like I watch more Hardline stuff that a typical world cup event. The course, the video presentation and the announcers are more engaging that UCI DH, especially since it's behind the paywall. The only advantage UCI has is better riders and therefore better racing at this point.
As far as risk of injury, is it really that much worse than the DH races that claim a couple riders every weekend? Sometimes more.
[Reply]
1
0
fabwizard
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 12:46)
@withdignityifnotalacrity
: couple injuries at a wc race is a waaaay lower percentage than a couple at a hl race.
@doublecrownaddict they sponsor the riders to do the wc. This is an invite only side show. This would be an entirely separate negotiation that may or may not be a sponsor goal. And do all wc males have the ability to ride this course, not sure.
[Reply]
4
8
likeittacky
(Jul 28, 2025 at 21:03)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@scotttherider
: Asa is now second fastest time behind JG @ RBHL- Wales and the youngest to ever win. Comparing the GoPro footage side by side of JG "22" win to Asa and factoring the change in track with worse conditions, it is Asa who would actually have the record fastest time. Asa was more fluid and dominate in the run into the wooden ramp of the road gap; Also on the massive step down into the left berm below it, He was dominate. Asa for the overall WIN hands down if comparing the two times! Would had been something to see if Jackson was at this RBHL, for sure!!
[Reply]
7
0
colinb19
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 22:18)
@likeittacky
: Ronan's time last year was faster than Asa's this year on the same track. Comparing a different track from 2022 with this year's is insane.
[Reply]
1
3
likeittacky
(Jul 29, 2025 at 8:30)
@colinb19
: You are correct i misinformed and was caught up on Jacksons hyped run for some reason.
Ronan's time. was..1sec faster on hero dirt, than Asa's was on a greasy track. Of course you would misread into my comparison, Meh. My comparisons were based on the different track and what is held as the (fastest Wales HL race runs) and to vote Asa as the real winner in my book, if he's racing against Jackson on same day same conditions. Watching Ronan's run compared side by side to Asa, it was a very similar run but like i said for a rider to live in Colorado sand and Ronan from Ireland mud it's amazing how Asa fared in the grease conditions. Still my vote for who would take it. Sorry Bub, your Canadian boy is not going to be the best.
[Reply]
18
0
mtntech
(Jul 28, 2025 at 6:44)
The Colorado kid! Durango in the house!
[Reply]
12
0
briceshirbach
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 10:18)
The right hander at 1:35...I remember it live and it sorta flew under the radar, but he seemed to hit that corner with FAR more speed than anyone else. Check it out if you have a chance to watch the replay...he's a wild dude
[Reply]
7
0
jojotherider1977
(Jul 28, 2025 at 10:53)
That caught my eye too! He jumped all the way into the berm. Interestingly, when Goldstone won, he was the only one to do the same exact thing.
[Reply]
5
1
withdignityifnotalacrity
(Jul 28, 2025 at 13:20)
@jojotherider1977
: Goldstone and Asa are just on another level right now than everyone else it seems. Which is wild considering how high the level of the riding is at the moment.
[Reply]
1
0
weeksy59
FL
(Jul 29, 2025 at 5:39)
@withdignityifnotalacrity
: how are Max and Till Alran beating him week in week out?
[Reply]
1
0
jojotherider1977
(Jul 29, 2025 at 8:33)
@weeksy59
: Because they're super fast! Will they be moving to elites next year?
[Reply]
2
2
weeksy59
FL
(Jul 29, 2025 at 10:37)
@jojotherider1977
: they are yes. They're year 2 juniors. So they'll move up. I was just yanking your chain a bit, everyone barks on about how amazing Asa is, dont get me wrong, he is amazing. But he's not the best junior currently and therefore not 'another level', that's Max and Till. I know the USA guys love a USA superstar, I get that. But there other super fast kids too. I bet either of them would be insanely fast at Hardline as well.
[Reply]
4
0
briceshirbach
FL
(Jul 29, 2025 at 13:38)
@weeksy59
: Yep...no one is unbeatable. I think Asa seems to possess a level of raw speed that is pretty rare, even among elites. When you look at the results sheets, however, it's clear that he still need to rein it in a bit and clean some things up to deliver on a consistent level. People (myself included) are just excited by the immense potential he clearly possesses.
[Reply]
1
0
jojotherider1977
(Jul 30, 2025 at 16:05)
@weeksy59
: I'm looking forward to seeing how they impact Elites. Feels like a changing of the guard is coming with Goldstone leading the way. But that could just be because there has been more exposure for the juniors.
[Reply]
9
0
Struggleteam
(Jul 28, 2025 at 13:14)
Rob Warner said he had close to 300 psi in his rear shock. Kids an animal! Props to Neko too. Must feel awesome to see your mom and pop, grass roots brand already winning events like this. Both rider and bike were dialed. Only one to make that top segment look smooth.
[Reply]
11
0
Biketechted
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 5:34)
Dalai Lama of Downhill ✌️
[Reply]
8
0
villageidiot16
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 7:58)
Anyone know which TRP brakes those are. That POV is the best advert for a bike and components I've seen
[Reply]
7
0
tiffe
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 8:45)
TRP DH Evo Pro
[Reply]
6
1
SeaHag
(Jul 28, 2025 at 19:43)
Loved the enthusiasm and comradery from BK and the rest of the competitors at the end of Asa's run! No hard feelings at being out-performed and genuinely enthused with the display of talent they witnessed. Kudos to all of you!!!
[Reply]
7
0
outdoor-rider
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 5:37)
Live feed didn't do it justice!!!
[Reply]
6
0
CustardCountry
(Jul 28, 2025 at 7:54)
He just didn’t seem to get slowed down by any of the sections that slowed everyone else down. Chapeau
[Reply]
4
0
brochmann
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 5:36)
Stupid fast. So fun to watch.
[Reply]
3
0
sanchofula
(Jul 28, 2025 at 8:15)
That run, he made it look so easy, amazing! This is the kind of downhill that makes racing shine!!
[Reply]
3
0
bok-CZ
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 8:34)
That was insane, what a precision, also he can turn on a penny without loosing speed. Full send!
[Reply]
11
6
ThinkTank45
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 8:41)
Weird reaction from Kerr
[Reply]
8
0
tiffe
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 8:49)
Not sure why. Asa practices regularly at these events with Kerr it appears. With Kerr similar age to Neko, it likely feels familiar for Asa. How do you think Neko would have reacted if at the same spot?
[Reply]
8
0
jojotherider1977
(Jul 28, 2025 at 10:58)
@tiffe
: I don't think Kerr's reaction was weird, but I think Neko would have stayed back. Especially since he's not racing. Though, if he was racing, I think he also would have stayed back.
[Reply]
6
0
presidentcamacho
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 11:11)
I think emotions were running high for him coming back from that awful injury. plus having a bad crash in seeding.
[Reply]
6
3
gotohe11carolina
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 18:01)
So how bout 3 more of these, maybe a US, a South America and a Europe and we can give the UCI and whoop the permanent boot.
[Reply]
5
2
pmhobson
(Jul 28, 2025 at 23:11)
A race series with only 25 invite-only riders with no clear guideline on who gets invited and where only about 25% of the riders are even competitive wouldn’t be a very good race series.
[Reply]
2
0
JonDud
(Jul 29, 2025 at 14:27)
@pmhobson
: yeah, but at least everyone would watch it.
[Reply]
1
0
pmhobson
(Jul 29, 2025 at 15:39)
@JonDud
: probably not
[Reply]
1
0
JonDud
(Jul 29, 2025 at 16:52)
@pmhobson
: go look at the view counts, independent coverage, pre-race vlogging, and redbull's own podcasts, interviews, and coverage of this event. Easily 50x more viewership than a regular uci DH weekend.
[Reply]
2
0
pmhobson
(Jul 29, 2025 at 17:17)
@JonDud
: view counts of what? I can't see view counts in the Redbull app or HBO. Hardline's vlog view count* is likely so high precisely because there are only two events a year. Add more events and you'll dilute that number.
* I can't even imagine how bored you'd have to be to watch those videos
[Reply]
1
0
JonDud
(Jul 29, 2025 at 17:26)
@pmhobson
: redbull youtube channel hardline replay has 548k views since uploaded 2 days ago. Ed masters, fairclough, Kerr, Matt Jones have a a combined hundreds of thousands of views (millions?) For their coverage. Bernard even said that hardline gets many multiples more views compared to his DH content. RedBull knows how to throw an event, how to get the maximum number of eyeballs on it, how to present it, who to hire for announcing, shall I continue?
[Reply]
1
0
pmhobson
(Jul 29, 2025 at 17:28)
@JonDud
: you clearly didn't read my last message, so no.
[Reply]
2
1
JonDud
(Jul 29, 2025 at 17:34)
@pmhobson
: ok, so..... keep pretending no one tunes in for hardline. Lol. People love it, you're the exception.
[Reply]
2
0
pmhobson
(Jul 29, 2025 at 17:40)
@JonDud
: That's not what I said. You're imagining a different thing to argue against, and that's a weird thing to do.
[Reply]
2
0
C2bangles
FL
(Jul 29, 2025 at 5:05)
Damn, the live broadcast really doesn't show how fast they actually go through that filthy rock garden just before the roadgap, insane, seeing it now was an eye opener!
[Reply]
4
0
milanboez
(Jul 28, 2025 at 5:28)
unreal
[Reply]
2
0
pnk
(Jul 28, 2025 at 13:37)
It’s going to be fun watching Asa and Jackson going at it hopefully for the foreseeable future.
[Reply]
2
0
Paulbax
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 14:43)
Pretty sure they both be at crankworx Whistler the next few weeks racing each other, can't wait!
[Reply]
3
0
tiffe
FL
(Jul 29, 2025 at 14:05)
@Paulbax
: Neko stated that Asa will not be racing at CrankWorx
[Reply]
4
1
OceanPhil
(Jul 28, 2025 at 5:26)
Wow, just wow...
[Reply]
7
6
likeittacky
(Jul 28, 2025 at 7:31)
Correction- Asa Vermette, Men's Winning Run-POV from Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025
[Reply]
3
0
pmhobson
(Jul 28, 2025 at 23:09)
Feels weird to have to say this, but they were avoiding spoilers with the headline.
[Reply]
3
1
parknrec
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 5:27)
That was insane!
[Reply]
3
1
mi-bike
(Jul 28, 2025 at 7:16)
Bernie seems hyped up
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
5
17
juanargent
(Jul 28, 2025 at 7:37)
Red Bull jumping off the Jackson bandwagon pretty quickly. Kid won by 7 seconds at 18 years old.
[Reply]
9
0
mllachance
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 10:01)
babygirl what on earth is you talkin bout
[Reply]
1
0
likeittacky
(Jul 28, 2025 at 21:09)
6.5 seconds to be correct and He's a RedBull sponsored rider as well. So whats your jive?
[Reply]
