Video: Mentorship with Andréane Lanthier Nadeau & Lucy Vaneesteren

The progression in mountain biking has been remarkable, particularly when you look to the younger riders in our sport. Every year there are more and more up-and-comers who’ve been able to unlock a skillset that many of us are still working to understand, let alone replicate out there on the trail.
Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team rider, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, recognized young Squamish talent, Lucy Vaneesteren, for not only her riding abilities but also her genuine love for our sport. After their first ride together, a mutual respect emerged as a foundation to their relationship. Lucy being inspired by ALN’s career, character, and openness, and ALN recognizing the potential in Lucy, her bright spirit, and her love of bikes.
It’s an exciting time to be a mountain biker. There are more riders to call on, more trails to ride, and endless riding opportunities to take part in. Surrounding yourself with the people who encourage and inspire you both on and off the bike, that’s the best way to make the most of these opportunities.
Photos by @Margus and @davetrumpore
Video by @PeterWojnar
@RockyMountainBicycles
