Video: Merida's New Hardtail on the Terrain That Inspired its Design

Aug 18, 2020
by Merida Bikes  

Merida’s Big.Trail is a UK-inspired hardcore hardtail that’s designed for big fun without a big price tag.

Rather than leading with the engineers, Merida gathered their UK dealers with a Weissbier or two and asked them what they thought a trail hardtail should include. Using that feedback, the Taiwanese brand’s engineers worked with their German R&D team and created the Big.Trail.

The result was, as we saw in detail on our earlier posts here looks like 29” wheels, 140mm travel and plenty of mud-clearance with room for 2.5” tyres. Enduro-capable geometry means plenty of thrashability with a 65.5° head angle, 75° seat tube angle and sizes from small to extra large. Plenty of stand-over means riders should be able to pick a size based on their riding style, rather than simply their height. They created four different versions of the Big.Trail with prices ranging from £800 to £1500.

Off the back of the launch, Merida wanted to show their new £1500 Big.Trail 600 in action in the UK, ridden by Isac Anderson.

More info, here.

Video by Openwideagency / Dom John / Thom Heald / Jamie Edwards
Photos by Ian Lean

The Merida Big.Trail.

The UK influenced Merida Big.Trail 600 being ridden on the trails that inspired its creation.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Still salty that red Z2s were on intergalactic backorder when I was looking for an upgrade on my Fuse. It looks mean as hell on this bike.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a ses.....Commencal meta HT

