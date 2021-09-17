Video: Meta Power 29 vs 160E vs Range VLT vs Kenevo SL - Field Test Roundtable

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
eMTB Enduro Round Table
For the first time in our Field Tests, we've added an eMTB category with four exciting bikes, one of which is Yeti's first step in that direction, even though they have been part of the industry for over 30-years. The weight and prices are also hot talking points with varying battery sizes, motors, and frame materials. We used the same test track as the other five enduro bikes and also mounted the identical Maxxis control tires to keep things on a level playing field.
Arguably, the biggest and baddest bike on the chopping block was the Norco Range VLT with its massive 900 Wh battery choice, making it a heavy bike on the scale, but one that surprised us for its capabilities. Progressive geometry, like a 63º head angle and gigantic 462 mm chainstays kept this tractor squarely on line, but required some effort to tuck into corners. The extra 10 mm more travel over its competitors set the Range VLT apart with its seriously comfortable and grippy ride.
Sneaking into the top spot for ultimate traction and suspension performance was undoubtably the was the worst kept secret, the Yeti 160E with a new suspension design, labelled Sixfinity. The 6-bar linkage is a workaround to incorporate a motor into the equation, but stays inline with the Colorado brand's well known Switchfinity system found on their non-assisted bikes. The 160E had the most conservative geometry in test, but was also the lightest full-powered of these eMTB enduro bikes at 23.4 kg, making the handling on the snappier side.
In timed testing, the unassumingly simple single pivot Commencal Meta Power 29 came out on top. Not only was this the single aluminum eMTB under the gun, but one which was spec'd with 220 mm rotors on the reliable SRAM Code RSC brakes. The moderately priced Meta Power 29 had the equivalent Shimano EP8 motor of the two previously mentioned eMTBs, but checks out at $6,999.
More than doubling that figure at $15,000 was the 20.23 kg Specialized Kenevo SL. So, more for less, right? Well, the reason for the slimmer figure number is the smaller motor, which produces about half the torque of full-powered eMTBs, hence the "SL" title. The integrated battery also has less juice at 320-watt-hours, but can house a sleek second power source of 160 Wh in the water bottle cage. With all the fanciest oil slick components, wireless shifting and dropper post, it does win over the showroom floor, but will fall behind on the climbs compared to a traditional eMTB with more power. So, why did we include it in our Field Test? For starters, it was available. Jokes aside though, we wanted to see how the smaller motor and lighter weight stacked up against the rest of the fleet in the real world, both up and downhill.
Some riders prefer the extra weight of a full powered eMTB, trading the playfulness for a more secure and safe ride, while others will plan their routes differently with the emerging SL e-bike type. There were certainly some surprises in the timed testing versus perceived speed. I also think there is something to be said about the price tags on all of these bikes - it's all about smiles per mile and if the most premium bikes aren't in your budget, we showed you can still have a blast and lay down some hot laps with something a little more wallet friendly.
The 2021 Summer Field Test was made possible with support from Dainese apparel and protection, and Sun Peaks Resort. Shout out also to Maxxis, Garmin, Freelap, and Toyota Pacific.
I don't feel the need for having the best of the best on the E-Bike since it would be my trail checker / vacation bike, where as the regular bike would be higher spec'd.
I already own the Meta and love it.
I am most interested in owning the Norco with the huge battery.
I am most interested in testing out the Kenevo for the lowish weight.
I am most likely to ride the Yeti to the buy and sell section for a tidy profit.
Given all the geometry adjustment, it would be very cool to see the Kenevo SL with the cascade components 180mm link (assuming it might work for this bike, despite being designed for the Enduro?), coil shock, and 180mm fork.
The linkage is actually a bit different than the enduro when you take a close look
The perfect ebike in my mind would be a 180/170 high pivot with an EP8 motor and midsize battery. Until something like that comes along I think I'll save my money.
I rode a friend's Levo SL last weekend, and even in Eco mode, it made climbing 20% grade hills completely trivial. I don't know why they're putting these gigantic motors on these bikes - I'd rather have something as light as possible that just increases my power output by like 50%, with like a 5-hour range. Even the Levo SL felt like shit jumping because of all the extra weight (it was built up to like 42 lbs).
On the lighter, half-powered e-bikes, the fact that it doesn't feel a whole lot different makes me wonder about even have a motor / battery at all - I could just go for a normal ride, and not need to hear a motor or worry about battery life. It'll be interesting to see where things go in the next five years or so.
Test rode S in alu version - top notch for 7k
For a decent length ride the Specialized effectively has no bottle mount, surely it should be fired into the sun?
Meta power - 5792 ft in 1:57
Yeti - 4569 in 1:20
So these two with the same motor in Boost (were they in boost?) and got totally different results on the same climb? The Heavier meta power got an extra 1200ish feet and 37 minutes more on the same battery? I went out yesterday to see maybe if you were doing it in trail mode, I got 22.5 miles with 4600ft in all in trail in 1:55 and the battery was zapped. I weigh 135lbs too. So how did that happen?
You should do a separate series of test on all the motors. Fire road test and single track test. Your test seems to be on different modes or different roads, cause there's no way there that far off. And make a grim-Edonut with some crazy Chinese motor, like rob rides ebikes.
Matt - Yes Shimano is reputable with more service dealers. But their warranty service is far from perfect. My ep8 went out at 518miles. The motor would spin, but not give any power. That was in March. Shimano told me I'd have a new motor in mid-September. I'm not the only one with the problem, two other local shops had the same issue, along with countless others on the mtbr forum. So keep that in mind as you buy a $5000-12000k e-bike, it might be a garage ornament for a few months. Luckily the local bike shop had a demo with a defective battery with a similar eta for a replacement.
Moto lovers- Yes you can buy xcw's sometimes two for the same price, hell you can buy 4 surrons for the price of the sworks. But having a 200xcw, segway x60, and an e-bike, I'll take the ebike out every time. It's a different kind of fun you need to try if you're a hater like I was.
