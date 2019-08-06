Video: Micayla Gatto & Scotty Laughland Ride Sintra's Enchanted Forests - GoPro Track Down S1 EP3

Aug 6, 2019
by GoPro  

With deep, jungle foliage on one side of the mountain and fast, dry singletrack on the other, Sintra can offer you a 360° mountain bike experience all in one day. Scotty Laughland and Micayla Gatto headed to the Portugese coast to sample as much of this mtb paradise as they could.

Follow along with GoPro athlete and all-around bloody good chap, Scotty Laughland, as he explores trails, trail networks, and the local scene in our new five-part series: Track Down. Where will his GoPro travel with him this season? Europe. Did you catch Episode 1? Check it out.


Join in with the Track Down Contest

To celebrate the launch of the GoPro Track Down series we want to see where your favourite trails and the world’s best riding destinations are. Ride, capture & submit your favourite trail… for a chance to WIN a GoPro Prize Pack.

We have Five (5) GoPro Prize Packs up for grabs. For your chance to win simply submit your top to bottom Trail POV Video:

Entry Requirements:
All entries must feature trails that are listed on Trailforks.

Contest Dates: July 10, 2019 - September 6, 2019

Need some inspiration? Here's The Privateer Adam Price's submission from his time Fox Testing in the Lousa Bike Park, Portugal:

Go Pro Top To Bottom POV Trail

by pinkbikeaudience
Views: 2,022    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


THE PRIZES


Five (5) GoPro Prize Packs each containing:

- GoPro HERO7 Black cameras
- GoPro Sports Kits
- Dual Battery Charger
- Pro Bike Seat Rail Mount
- GoPro Seeker Sportpack



HOW TO ENTER


1. Film a MTB Top To Bottom Trail POV themed footage using your GoPro camera.
2. Export your final edit.
3. Upload your video to Trailforks
4. Submit your entry to the Contest Page




2 Comments

  • + 1
 Sintra, and most of Portugal, are stunning. I can't wait to get back over there with my bike and a rental van for a few weeks.
  • + 1
 Awesome trails, awesome guides, mostly awesome weather!

Post a Comment



