Video: Micayla Gatto Rides in India in 'Perspectives'

Perspectives // India featuring Micayla Gatto

Save 40%

Rider: Micayla Gatto

Director: Scott Secco

Producer: Brandon Watts

Sound Design: Keith White Audio

Colour: David Tomiak

Everyone views the world differently. As an artist and professional mountain biker, Micayla Gatto finds inspiration in her surroundings, be it at home in British Columbia, Canada or somewhere as distant as India. The chaotic cities, the surreal mountains, the kind people; each provide a beautiful and unique experience. On her journey to ride in the Himalaya, the unfamiliar environment is amplified with every pedal-stroke, taking her further into the unknown, closer to connection and toward the realization that perspective is everything.on a subscription towith our Pinkbike Shared Reader Discount