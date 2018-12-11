VIDEOS

Video: Micayla Gatto Rides in India in 'Perspectives'

Dec 11, 2018
by Freehub Magazine  

Perspectives // India featuring Micayla Gatto

Everyone views the world differently. As an artist and professional mountain biker, Micayla Gatto finds inspiration in her surroundings, be it at home in British Columbia, Canada or somewhere as distant as India. The chaotic cities, the surreal mountains, the kind people; each provide a beautiful and unique experience. On her journey to ride in the Himalaya, the unfamiliar environment is amplified with every pedal-stroke, taking her further into the unknown, closer to connection and toward the realization that perspective is everything.

Rider: Micayla Gatto
Director: Scott Secco
Producer: Brandon Watts
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Colour: David Tomiak

2 Comments

  • + 5
 Super cool!
  • + 2
 That was amazing, it was shot so well. One of the better videos that's been posted on here.

