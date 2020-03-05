Pinkbike.com
Video: Mic'd Up at Whip Offs - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
Mar 5, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Ever wondered what athletes chat about in between getting completely sideways on a massive jump? During the Official Oceania Whip Off presented by Spank we threw some microphones on Ryan Howard and Billy Meaclem to find out.
Posted In:
Videos
Billy Meaclem
Ryan Howard
Crankworx
Crankworx Rotorua 2020
Whipoff
