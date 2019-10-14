Video: Michal Prokop Explores Verbier's Epic Alpine Trails

Oct 14, 2019
by prkplive  
One day in Verbier.

by prkplive
Birds sing, cowbells jangle quietly in the distance, and the occasional sound of a mountain bike that shines around. These are the sounds you hear when you sit on the balcony during the summer season in Verbier, Switzerland. You may know Verbier as a luxury ski resort and winter playground, but this beautiful place in the Alps has so much to offer during the summer season. A hugely popular summer activity in Verbier is mountain biking. Verbier BikePark has more than 800km of trails and mountain roads, suitable for downhill and enduro bikes.



"A few years back I took part in the Swiss epic race. Of course the enduro version. The last stages of the race took place around Verbier. The scenery in Verbier immediately caught my eye and the riding there was just perfect. When the races were over, I promised myself I would definitely return to Verbier. At least for one day" said Michal Prokop.




Verbier

Michal Prokop


2 Comments

 Almost as good as Christian Benedict on finding flow in Chilcotins, or Sandy Adams explores North West. Not to mention Martin Hagel plowing through central Denmark.
 One fine place to ride..

