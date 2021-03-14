Video: Michal Prokop Says Goodbye to Winter as he Gets out for a Rapid Shred on his eMTB

The winter is coming to its end and everybody hopes for rapid warming. Every morning we observe either grey slush, rain, or sunny but extremely cold one. Bike riders are tired of being hostages of these April Fool's spring days.
Everybody wants to feel the freshness of a spring forest or to find the slight sunray playing on a favorite trail. Taking advantage of a few days with no snow in the mountains, Michal Prokop took his new Rock Machine out for a ride. The spring is here, finally!
