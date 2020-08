Keep it fun!

Local riding is the best. Thumbs up to all trail builders! They did a great job during the Covid pandemic time and built lots of good trails. There is no better feeling that to try and ride a new trail for the first time. Best days are when you go shredding just like that. When the sun is burning, the dirt is dry and you have nothing worry about. There is not bad day when you are on a bike!MENTIONS: @rockmachinebikes / @Gravitymag