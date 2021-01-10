Video: Mick Hannah Carves Dusty Turns on Coronet Peak

Jan 10, 2021
by ODI Grips  


Mick Hannah has been a fixture on the World Cup circuit for as long as we can remember. After 20 years of racing, it can be difficult to maintain the same level of motivation for riding a bike. For Sik Mik, every time he throws his leg over his DH bike, his motivation is to ride up to the absolute limit of what is possible.



To achieve this, you must ride a fine line between chaos and flow where confidence is critical. Complete trust in every element is absolutely essential when finding your limits. But, when you finally get in that zone time stops and seconds feel like hours.



Learn more about ODI here

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos ODI Mick Hannah


4 Comments

  • 3 1
 I didn't last the 59 seconds of cringe. Sorry Mick. I do remember Mick was scary fast on the flat turns at Les Gets WC.
  • 1 0
 I have no issues: the mans got to earn a living... it’s an advert nothing more nothing less
  • 1 0
 A Sik Mik video that didn’t have a slow motion suicide no hander in... disappointed!!
  • 1 0
 Sic Mic is a rogue and a ruffian.

