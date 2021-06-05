Video: Mick Hannah Hits Big Lines on his Utah Road Trip

Jun 5, 2021
by UR Team  

After a long snowy winter in Colorado, Mick Hannah was stoked to get on the road with his son Duke and head to Utah to meet up with the SR Suntour crew.

credit at Tory Powers

It was Mick's first chance to really ride his new Ns Bikes Fuzz and try a few different things with his suspensions and transform the bike into a mullet.

credit at Tory Powers

credit at Tory Powers
credit at Tory Powers

It was also cool to see Mick get out of his comfort zone going full freeride and hitting big jumps with the likes of Carson Storch.

credit at Tory Powers

This led Mick on his search of the fastest line down Rampage, if you haven't seen the video find it here!

photos by Tory Powers



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Mick Hannah Vlogs


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Pole’s New 190mm Travel Bike
77625 views
Trendspotting: 4 Predictions About the Near Future of Mountain Bike Tech
63953 views
First Ride: Transition's New Spire & Patrol
63385 views
61 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2021
63287 views
Transition Releases New Alloy Patrol with Mixed Wheels & 160mm Travel
62375 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 2022 Blur is XC Race Ready
48698 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's 'Not Quite Standard' Specialized Demo
45640 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
44680 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007608
Mobile Version of Website