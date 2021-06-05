Video: Mick Hannah Hits Big Lines on his Utah Road Trip

After a long snowy winter in Colorado, Mick Hannah was stoked to get on the road with his son Duke and head to Utah to meet up with the SR Suntour crew.
It was Mick's first chance to really ride his new Ns Bikes Fuzz and try a few different things with his suspensions and transform the bike into a mullet.
It was also cool to see Mick get out of his comfort zone going full freeride and hitting big jumps with the likes of Carson Storch.
This led Mick on his search of the fastest line down Rampage, if you haven't seen the video find it here!
photos by Tory Powers
