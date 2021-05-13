Video: Mick Hannah Searches For The Fastest Rampage Line

The last time Mick Hannah was in the Utah desert was in 2012 for Rampage. Fast forward 9 years later, Mick gets back to it with the goal of riding down the Rampage site the fastest possible.
|It was awesome to spend time out in Utah and see just how big the rampage stuff is. I spent some time at the 2015 site and decided to try out a "race run". It's almost 9 years since I competed in Rampage and the sport has progressed so much in that time! Full respect to all the guys and now girls who send it out there!—Mick Hannah
Photo credit at Tory Powers
