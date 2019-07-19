Video: Mid Pack Action from Les Orres, France in 'EWS or Bust'

Jul 19, 2019
by Remap  

Words by Remap Clothing


It's been a while since we've heard from privateer Rich Payne but plenty has gone on. We catch up with him after a bit of a break at the 5th round of the Enduro World Series in Les Orres, France. It's not easy being a privateer and the season so far has reflected that with bike issues, work and life limiting what racing can be done. You've got to take what you can get though and nothing beats getting between the tapes no matter where you are. Some high alpine action never disappoints and with plenty jammed into this episode there's no shortage of drama so sit back make a brew and enjoy the episode.


It wasn't just big trails out in France the wildlife was pretty large too..... dinner anyone?

Epic views from the tops of pretty much all the stages greeted riders.

Dropping into another rock infested typically French section which was typically awesome. pic Lewis Gregory

If you want to hear more on what went down in Les Orres then tune in to the Hkt Podcast below for a more in-depth chat and some banter from the race.



Thanks to everyone for the continued support and watching it's much appreciated.

