Making use of that Fox Suspension.

It's tight in those woods.

What is this? Dust and a berm? Can't be Fort William?!

This week Mikayla would have just finished a weekend of racing at Nevis Range for the 4th Round of the World Cup and preparing to travel out to Andorra for the following round. Due to the obvious circumstances she's at home training and riding some unusually dusty Fort William turns.Thanks to: Green Power, Nevis Range, Endura, Trek Bikes UK, @foxfactory , OTE Sports, Ride 100% UK, SDG UK, @crankbrothers , Juice Lubes, Mud Hugger, Get Elite Training