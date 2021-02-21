Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Mikayla Parton Shreds her Home Trails & Tells the Story of her Introduction to Racing
Feb 21, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
A film about pro downhill mountain biker Mikayla Parton who received the Scottish Youth Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture at the Fort William Mountain Festival in 2021.
—
Fort William Mountain Festival
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Mikayla Parton
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes? - DH Bike Week
179206 views
Slack Randoms: Concept Bikes, Bobsleigh Tracks and Centaurs
70400 views
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
56272 views
Tora Cycles' EVH is a Brooklyn Machine Works Inspired Downhill Bike - DH Bike Week
51499 views
Kogel's Kolossos Oversized Cage Claims to Save you 2.5 Watts for $399
46443 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Demo Race - DH Bike Week
44032 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 2004 Lahar M8 - DH Bike Week
43692 views
Review: 2021 Cube TWO15 HPC SLT - DH Bike Week
42220 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
e-p
(3 mins ago)
So good to have such a great female role model for the young Scottish girls to look up to.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006754
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment