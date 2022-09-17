Video: Mike Hopkins & Friends Build & Shred Their Dream Track in 'For The Love Of The Game'

Sep 17, 2022
by Mike Hopkins  

Josh Solman and Tyler McBride are two full time engineers who’s post work past time involves tossing dirt and laying trail. I would say that sums it up but the devils in details...

3 Years
25 Berms
137 Pulled Stumps
2 Shark Fins
10 Doubles
5 Broken Picks
4 Split Boulders
2 Bridges
491 Hot Dogs

… And 1 Hell of a Crew.

Fore the Love of the Game

Fore the Love of the Game
Fore the Love of the Game
Fore the Love of the Game


That’s right, this co-captained merry band of misfits who’s fondness for Tom Cruise and trash talk make the pick, pack and slap of any Tuesday night just about the only place you want to be. Because behind the buds, suds, and bbq’s on the day, it’s not hard to see the higher functions of the “goon spoon” at work.

[
Fore the Love of the Game
Fore the Love of the Game
Fore the Love of the Game
Fore the Love of the Game
Fore the Love of the Game

So this one is for all those Crew’s out there keeping those legends alive… the ones ridden by everyone, owned by no one, and built on THE LOVE OF THE GAME.


This Summer saw the release of their three year labour of love known as “Something Different” to the Rossland BC riding community, and yes it’s as good as it looks.

Presented by: ION Bike

Builders:
Tyler McBride, Josh Solman, Paul Isberg, Matt Lewis, James Wall, Shannon Martin


Trail Dogs:
Lucy, Wayne, and tehya

Film By:
Mike Hopkins and Simon Hillis

Posted In:
Videos Mike Hopkins


