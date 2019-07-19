Video: Mike Hopkins, Micayla Gatto & Reilly Horan Ride Diamondback's All New 2019 Mission Carbon

PRESS RELEASE: Diamondback
Ladies and gentlemen, we have lift off!
Forest rocket, lunar lander, shred sled — call it whatever you want. Bottom line is, the new Mission Carbon was built for the pilot in all of us.
27.5 wheels, 180mm up front and 160mm on the rear, the newly re-engineered Mission is set to jet. The slacker carbon fiber frame built around the Level Link suspension platform gives this machine one seriously stiff upper lip. But the machine that takes you to the moon also needs to be the one to bring you home, so we built the Mission to be the only shuttle you'll ever need.
So what’s your jam? Blasting park laps, whooping off-camber roots, or maybe it’s throwin’ ’er sideways and grabbing a fist full of afterburner… whatever your mission, the Mission’s got you covered.
We threw it through the rooted and rowdy, launched it lap after lap in the park, cornered it 'till the wheels screamed, hell we even bike packed it through Scotland... and came up with one equation:
Mission Carbon + Level Link Suspension Platform = All Systems Go!
Full Spec Breakdown of the Mission 2c
and Mission 1c
Learn more about the Mission Development and Re-Design
Presented By: Diamondback Bikes
Athletes: Micayla Gatto Reilly HoranMike Hopkins
Directed By: Mike Hopkins
Produced By: Mike Hopkins
and Juicy Studios
Cinematography: Scott Secco
Editing/VFX: Scott Carlson
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Photography: Damon Berryman
and Bruno Long
*for the frame
DB: *Pssst* Hey guys, if we don't pepper it with robin eggs, we can get a complete to you for the same price, with a Super Deluxe&Yari, Guide, GX...
PB snobs comments: But Sram is the devil! Fox is best! Guides are trash! Growl grumble... *pitchforks*
DB: Ok. It'll cost you another grand, but we'll give you 36/Performance Elite X2, Codes, XO1, ...
So we'll admit, in this case Yeti wins the price war, $3,999 vs $4,999. Just remember, ours is actually a bike.
But still looks really nice.
i have just never seen a db bike anywhere in europe. do they even sell them here?
