Video: Mike Hopkins, Micayla Gatto & Reilly Horan Ride Diamondback's All New 2019 Mission Carbon

Jul 19, 2019
by Diamondback Bikes  


PRESS RELEASE: Diamondback

Ladies and gentlemen, we have lift off!

Forest rocket, lunar lander, shred sled — call it whatever you want. Bottom line is, the new Mission Carbon was built for the pilot in all of us.

27.5 wheels, 180mm up front and 160mm on the rear, the newly re-engineered Mission is set to jet. The slacker carbon fiber frame built around the Level Link suspension platform gives this machine one seriously stiff upper lip. But the machine that takes you to the moon also needs to be the one to bring you home, so we built the Mission to be the only shuttle you'll ever need.

So what’s your jam? Blasting park laps, whooping off-camber roots, or maybe it’s throwin’ ’er sideways and grabbing a fist full of afterburner… whatever your mission, the Mission’s got you covered.


Diamondback Mission Carbon

We threw it through the rooted and rowdy, launched it lap after lap in the park, cornered it 'till the wheels screamed, hell we even bike packed it through Scotland... and came up with one equation:

Mission Carbon + Level Link Suspension Platform = All Systems Go!

Full Spec Breakdown of the Mission 2c and Mission 1c

Learn more about the Mission Development and Re-Design



Photo Bruno Long
Photo Bruno Long
Presented By: Diamondback Bikes

Athletes:
Micayla Gatto
Reilly Horan
Mike Hopkins

Directed By: Mike Hopkins
Produced By: Mike Hopkins and Juicy Studios
Cinematography: Scott Secco
Editing/VFX: Scott Carlson
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Photography: Damon Berryman and Bruno Long

16 Comments

  • + 6
 Yeti: Look at our new longer-traveled carbon 27.5! Only $3,999!*
*for the frame
DB: *Pssst* Hey guys, if we don't pepper it with robin eggs, we can get a complete to you for the same price, with a Super Deluxe&Yari, Guide, GX...
PB snobs comments: Really Mad But Sram is the devil! Fox is best! Guides are trash! Growl grumble... *pitchforks*
DB: Ok. It'll cost you another grand, but we'll give you 36/Performance Elite X2, Codes, XO1, ...
So we'll admit, in this case Yeti wins the price war, $3,999 vs $4,999. Just remember, ours is actually a bike.

Wink
  • + 4
 What a lovely looking bike - its been some years since I've looked at a DB and thought "Ooooo I wouldn't mind one of those!" but after seeing the likely of Micayla and Reilly posting videos of smashing down trails on one of these I've really grown fond of the DB......may have to take one for a demo Big Grin
  • + 1
 Looks sick but where do you mount the water bottle?
  • + 1
 @colincolin: Just do what every self respecting person and tuck a 650ml behind your boxer and shorts,also if you're immune to side comments and judging look from fellow pinkbikers, just buy a trail running fanny pack with bottle slots.
  • + 1
 @colincolin: My thought also. 2020 and they bring out a bike on PB with no water bottle mount.

But still looks really nice.
  • + 2
 Seth has created so much interest in Diamondback bikes for me, a brilliant ambassador for the brand. Hope to see him riding one soon.
  • + 1
 He rides one in new Whistler videos.
  • + 2
 that really is a good looking bike + numbers seem to be pretty dialed too ...
i have just never seen a db bike anywhere in europe. do they even sell them here?
  • + 2
 That is some groovy vid of the suspension working
  • + 1
 Nice vidéo, and nice bile. Diamondback, remember I clicked on this news because of Gatto's insta hype about the bike
  • + 1
 Daaamn dat bike looks good.. have seen one with stock 180mm fork in a while
  • + 1
 60 seconds of rad tracking shot and a damn good looking bike!
  • + 1
 best bike they have made in 20 years ...... looks killer
  • + 1
 Front triangle reminds me of TR11....great looking bike.
  • + 1
 That's is one seriously sleek looking bike, damn.
  • + 1
 I want a Diamond Back !!

