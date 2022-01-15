close
Video: Mike Hopkins Shares the Creative Evolution of his Career

Jan 15, 2022
by Mike Hopkins  



For the past 16 years Mike has made a career of making thing's happen by any means possible, while dragging his friends all over the globe chasing cinematic gold to put on the silver screen. They've seen the wild, embraced the strange, and worked their way through doom and gloom to the down right sketch. From Life Cycles, to Rampage, to the DreamRide Series and coming of age narratives like SkidsVille, Siblings, and Window Shopper his career has evolved alongside his creative perspective. The combination of wheels, creativity, and camera's has sent him down many a road… from the early years of performance, to continent spanning adventure narratives, to timeless coming of age tales… "Creative Evolution" is the fifth episode in our "Write Your Own Chapter" Series and takes you on a hell of a ride.

This series of episodes is meant to encourage you to join our journey. Everyone’s story is unique. So is every chapter of the series. We explore, we go on adventures, we seek thrill, we fail but then succeed and set out to inspire others. Whether on the trails, in the water or in the air, every chapter addresses one of these attributes. Releases will happen on a regular basis. To make sure no one misses out: every new chapter will be announced in advance.

Seek your Freedom and Write Your Own Chapter

Film Supported By ION

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Hat off Mister Hopkins. Your films have always been among my favorites, so inspiring and well made. You're a great ambassador of our sport. Total respect and thousand thanks for your work.

