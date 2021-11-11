Video: Mike Jones & Cai Grocott Charging Hard on Enduro Bikes in 'Costa Del Wales'

Nov 11, 2021
by Nukeproof  

Is there a better place on god’s green earth than the Welsh Valleys in the summertime?

Another banger from the Caldwell Visual’s factory featuring Nukeproof’s Valley boys; Cai Grocott & Mike Jones. Hailing from opposite sides of the Bwlch, we gathered these two aces to ride each other’s favorite spot on their Nukeproof Mega’s (subtitles have been provided).

No other marketing pitch needed, just two good people having a good time on bikes, click, watch, enjoy then go ride. #itsanattitude


Edit by Caldwell Visuals
Music by Gee Tee: Atomic

Welcome to Costa Del Wales.

www.nukeproof.com

Posted In:
Videos Nukeproof Mike Jones Tom Caldwell


