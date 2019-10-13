Video: Mikey Haderer Joins the SR Suntour Team

A long-awaited partnership between SR Suntour and Mikey "The Mad Haderer" has officially been kicked off with some DH shredding in Italy after Crankworx. Looking forward to more of the good times and great riding ahead!
|SR Suntour is very excited to be adding Mikey Haderer to our athlete team and ambassador roster. Mikey embodies "enjoying the ride" through his long history in mountain biking, racing, and traveling all over the world, often in precarious vans. Always ready to roll and sucker for the experience, we appreciate Mikey's outgoing spirit, positive attitude, and passion for cycling.—JP Gendron, Marketing and Athlete Manager SR Suntour
|As much as I love to tinker and play with these crazy derivatives of the modern bicycle, there's not much better than just being able to jump on your bike and ride it, knowing it's going to work just as well as when you parked it last. I feel like working with SR Suntour is a perfect match for me as it's amazingly durable and low maintenance, but also extremely tuneable and easy to work on. After all, at the end of the day we all want to ride more and wrench less.—Mikey Haderer
Make sure to go check out the full line to be able to "Ride more, Wrench less" at http://www.srsuntour.com
Filming and editing by Wiley Kaupas.
