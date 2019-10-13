Video: Mikey Haderer Joins the SR Suntour Team

As much as I love to tinker and play with these crazy derivatives of the modern bicycle, there's not much better than just being able to jump on your bike and ride it, knowing it's going to work just as well as when you parked it last. I feel like working with SR Suntour is a perfect match for me as it's amazingly durable and low maintenance, but also extremely tuneable and easy to work on. After all, at the end of the day we all want to ride more and wrench less. — Mikey Haderer