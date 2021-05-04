Video: Miller Goes Even Bigger on Brutus in Another MGM Alternative Production

Earlier this year, Miranda made a mental goal to hit Brutus, a sizeable road gap at the base of Cypress Mountain. She didn't speak it out loud to many people, but she did make a point to tell a few. Of course, once spoken, it would be much harder to back out! In case you missed it, you can watch Miranda work up to hitting a smaller but similar feature in Squamish.
Through the process of hitting both Poacher and Brutus it has helped prove to Miranda the strength of her mind, how to properly focus and how to methodically work on taking bigger risks again. Both Remi and Jesse were incredibly supportive and did a great job at offering constructive feedback.
|I'm really impressed with Miranda's desire to go bigger and take some risks. Miranda has always been calculated and a bit reserved so I'm happy to see her step-out from her comfort zone a bit more these days! - Remi Gauvin, the supportive boyfriend and tow truck.
Miranda checking out her landing.
Don't forget that for the first year of our channel, MGM Alternative will donate all the money generated from YouTube ad revenue to our local trail association SORCA. So by watching, liking and subscribing you’re in turn, helping out the trails that so many people enjoy!Subscribe to MGM AlternativeFollow JesseFollow RemiFollow Miranda
8 Comments
Lots to think about...
That first landing though!!!
Then sooo smooth on the others after
Nice job - I love these videos even if I don’t have the skills or confidence to hit big features myself.
Looks at Pic from the side: what the f...
Post a Comment