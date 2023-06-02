Video: Milton McConville Surfin' Turf In 'Side Hits 003'

Jun 2, 2023
by ForbiddenBike  

Words: ForbiddenBike

When you hit the dirt as hard as Milton does you gotta be prepared. I'm not talking about body slamming the earth. Although that does happen. I'm talking about when he comes barrelling down the trail the berms squirm and the roots run. JK, they stay in place due to the laws of gravity. But if they could move I bet they would appreciate a heads up so they could avoid forceful displacement via a hefty dose of inertia delivered by Milton's bike. Wuupaaah




Side hits are rad, everyone loves them. They’re fun, approachable, jibby, and let us express our creativity. Forbidden Side Hits is a series of short creative videos about having fun riding bikes. They’re a parking lot jibbin’, bike park berm slappin’, rock garden rodeo ridin’, trail speed trail gappin’ good time. Hold on to your tire levers cause these videos are gonna blow the bead right off your rim. Don’t forget to charge your AXS batteries either, cause this stuff will make even the nerdiest of comment section warlords kick the keyboard to the curb, mount their stead and ride off into the next craft IPA-laden sunset.

Now, sit back and enjoy. It's only a minute after all. Your work can wait.
Like what you see? Keep your eyes peeled for more Side Hits soon...


Video: Liam Morgan
Riding: Milton McConville

Posted In:
Videos Forbidden Milton Mcconville


Must Read This Week
Review: The Orbea Wild M-LTD Raises the Bar for eMTB
46481 views
Check Out: Mons Royale's SS 23 Apparel, A Tiny Torque Wrench & Key Lime Pie Protein Powder
45176 views
Slack Randoms: Triangle Wheels, Gee Atherton's Backcountry Ride & More
37657 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's Fools Gold
32046 views
North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian-Made Talon Cranks
25993 views
Formula Releases MOD DH Coil Shock
25574 views
Review Addendum: Bluegrass Legit Carbon Helmet - I Tested It More by Crashing
24255 views
Video: POV Lenzerheide World Cup DH Track Preview with Stefan Garlicki
23497 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.048068
Mobile Version of Website