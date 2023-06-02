Video: Milton McConville Surfin' Turf In 'Side Hits 003'

Words: ForbiddenBike



When you hit the dirt as hard as Milton does you gotta be prepared. I'm not talking about body slamming the earth. Although that does happen. I'm talking about when he comes barrelling down the trail the berms squirm and the roots run. JK, they stay in place due to the laws of gravity. But if they could move I bet they would appreciate a heads up so they could avoid forceful displacement via a hefty dose of inertia delivered by Milton's bike. WuupaaahSide hits are rad, everyone loves them. They’re fun, approachable, jibby, and let us express our creativity. Forbidden Side Hits is a series of short creative videos about having fun riding bikes. They’re a parking lot jibbin’, bike park berm slappin’, rock garden rodeo ridin’, trail speed trail gappin’ good time. Hold on to your tire levers cause these videos are gonna blow the bead right off your rim. Don’t forget to charge your AXS batteries either, cause this stuff will make even the nerdiest of comment section warlords kick the keyboard to the curb, mount their stead and ride off into the next craft IPA-laden sunset.Now, sit back and enjoy. It's only a minute after all. Your work can wait.Like what you see? Keep your eyes peeled for more Side Hits soon...Video: Liam MorganRiding: Milton McConville