Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Mind The Stumps - Leogang DH World Cup Privateer Course Preview
Jun 7, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
2 Comments
Junior racer Oliver Vogl (
@vogl_oliver
) tackles the slick track in Leogang for round 3 of the 2024 DH World Cup series.
Junior POV presented by
ODI Grips
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
World Cup DH
Leogang World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,123 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
99548 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
95675 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
72698 views
Replay: Red Bull Hardline 2024
62514 views
15 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2024
56446 views
Review: Forbidden Druid - Travel is Just a Number
56311 views
Destination Showcase: Pocahontas County, West Virginia
52377 views
Josh Bryceland & Sam Hockenhull's Prototype Cannondale DH Bikes - Red Bull Hardline 2024
35909 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
bman33
(17 mins ago)
Man...it looks steep with 'GoPro' affect. Therefore, must REALY be steep and nasty in person. Kudos!
[Reply]
1
0
maddiver
FL
(53 mins ago)
nice run!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.160248
Mobile Version of Website