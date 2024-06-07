Powered by Outside

Video: Mind The Stumps - Leogang DH World Cup Privateer Course Preview

Jun 7, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  


Junior racer Oliver Vogl (@vogl_oliver) tackles the slick track in Leogang for round 3 of the 2024 DH World Cup series.


Junior POV presented by ODI Grips
photo


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos World Cup DH Leogang World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,123 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
99548 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
95675 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
72698 views
Replay: Red Bull Hardline 2024
62514 views
15 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2024
56446 views
Review: Forbidden Druid - Travel is Just a Number
56311 views
Destination Showcase: Pocahontas County, West Virginia
52377 views
Josh Bryceland & Sam Hockenhull's Prototype Cannondale DH Bikes - Red Bull Hardline 2024
35909 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

2 Comments
  • 2 0
 Man...it looks steep with 'GoPro' affect. Therefore, must REALY be steep and nasty in person. Kudos!
  • 1 0
 nice run!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.160248
Mobile Version of Website