Video: Miranda Miller at Full Tilt in 'Checkers or Wreckers'

Mar 4, 2021
by RideWrap HQ  


Miranda Miller is no stranger to going fast.

Her race result rap sheet is stacked with wins, podiums, and top 10 results in both enduro and downhill. She’s a multi-time Canadian DH National Champ and she stood on top of the box at the UCI - DHI World Championships in 2017. But you can read about all that on Roots and Rain.





When we started working with Miranda to come up with the concept for a one of a kind custom RideWrap for her Kona Process 153, we decided to do something that embodied the mantra winning is bitching and reminds her to never settle for anything but checkers or wreckers.

Posted In:
Videos Ridewrap Miranda Miller


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 SO GOOD!, have a great season in 2021!
  • 1 0
 Sweeeeeeeeeeeeet
  • 1 0
 miranda is a boss

Post a Comment



