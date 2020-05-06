Video: Miranda Miller, Remi Gauvin and Lee Jackson Take on a Hot Wings Challenge

May 6, 2020
by Rémi Gauvin  

Does Miranda prefer tacos, or cheeseburger? Top load or front load washing machine? Does the Lee get upset that his room mates don't have to clock in a 9 to 5 and get to ride their bikes all the time? All of this and more in Not Not (Hot) Ones Room Mates Edition.

bigquotesI have been a fan of the Hot Ones show for quite a while now and a few years ago my room mate Lee was given their hottest hot sauce, dubbed the "Last Dab," and it has sat in our fridge ever since. It was time that we made some wings with it. And because lockdown and boredom, we filmed ourselves eating said wings. While we ate I asked the tough questions and get to know to the people I know best a little better!


Posted In:
Videos Miranda Miller Remi Gauvin


8 Comments

  
 Pb if you see this message, what about bringing back an online webcam version of the old 'Boxxer World Championships'. Get a number of mechanics from around the world involved. Instead use a fox fork, first round could be Jordi versus another fox tech...It was so funny to watch and the competition was fierce.
  
 As someone that grew up in Buffalo I can't help but notice, no Frank's Hot Sauce? Frank's is the reason Buffalo wings are famous. If you want more heat just add some Tobasco.
  
 Frank's is about as hot as Ranch Dressing.
  
 @unclethunder: Think you meant blue cheese. Ranch shouldn't even be mentioned with Frank's.
  
 @BobbyLite: the whitest whites
  
 The frames in the background are great and are taken from the Velocipedia artwork series: www.behance.net/gallery/35437979/Velocipedia
  
 Next video sound track Johnny Cash B.R.O.F.
  
 That was fun to watch.

