Video: Miranda Miller, Remi Gauvin and Lee Jackson Take on a Hot Wings Challenge

I have been a fan of the Hot Ones show for quite a while now and a few years ago my room mate Lee was given their hottest hot sauce, dubbed the "Last Dab," and it has sat in our fridge ever since. It was time that we made some wings with it. And because lockdown and boredom, we filmed ourselves eating said wings. While we ate I asked the tough questions and get to know to the people I know best a little better!