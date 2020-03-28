Video: Miranda Miller Rides her Local Trails in 'Home Bound & Down'

Feeling strong and fast coming out of an amazing offseason, Miranda Miller was looking forward to a full season of putting her hard work to the test—like every other EWS racer.
But in the past few weeks, the global health crisis that is COVID-19 has forced a lot of change. Cancelled races are far from the most important issue facing us these days, with overloaded medical systems, economic crisis, and with social distancing measures and other mandates coming from governments and health authorities every day.
At this point, it’s hard to know what’s going to happen next, how long it will take for this pandemic to play out, or how many people will be affected and to what degree.
|“Not that I’ve ever taken it for granted, but at this time in my life, it’s really hitting home how lucky I am. My one outing of the day is going to be riding my bike, and then the rest is going to be inside. A lot of my friends around the world can’t do that… so right now, I’ve been trying to really appreciate that I can go outside and ride.”— Miranda Miller
Miranda is lucky enough to live somewhere that she can access trails in a safe way that doesn’t impact others, and with much of the race season cancelled, she’s adjusted her approach to riding to suit these difficult times. For Miranda, there’s little to do but take life day by day, adapt as she goes, and take joy in appreciating what we still can.
Marc My Word is a classic Squamish trail, slowly and awkwardly winding its way through insane boulders and rock faces. Seriously, look at the rocks. They're huge!
