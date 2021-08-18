Video: Miranda Miller Tests Mullet vs 29er Against The Clock

Miranda Miller has been testing mullet and full-29er wheel setups to find out which is fastest for her. The video is the latest from the MGM Alternative
channel, which features Miranda Miller, Remi Gauvin and Jesse Melamed. Here are the lap times picked out from the video:
LAP TIMES
Lap 1, Mullet: 1:37.65
Lap 2, 29: 1:34.74
Lap 3, 29: 1:35.88
Lap 4, Mullet: "Same time as the run before on the 29er."
Much like my mullet vs 29er test from a few months ago
and Kazimer's test
before that, the lap times are pretty inconclusive - they don't point to one setup being outright faster than the other. But Miranda's impressions of how the two bikes felt to ride are pretty interesting. It sounds like she wanted and expected the mullet to be faster. But although she found the mullet easier to push into turns, and she got some tire buzz on the bigger wheel, the 29er made it easier to carry speed.
|"I'd kinda written off the full 29er until today... I was really surprised by how good I felt on it"—Miranda Miller
