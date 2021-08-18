Video: Miranda Miller Tests Mullet vs 29er Against The Clock

Aug 18, 2021
by Seb Stott  

Miranda Miller has been testing mullet and full-29er wheel setups to find out which is fastest for her. The video is the latest from the MGM Alternative channel, which features Miranda Miller, Remi Gauvin and Jesse Melamed. Here are the lap times picked out from the video:

LAP TIMES
Lap 1, Mullet: 1:37.65
Lap 2, 29: 1:34.74
Lap 3, 29: 1:35.88
Lap 4, Mullet: "Same time as the run before on the 29er."

Much like my mullet vs 29er test from a few months ago and Kazimer's test before that, the lap times are pretty inconclusive - they don't point to one setup being outright faster than the other. But Miranda's impressions of how the two bikes felt to ride are pretty interesting. It sounds like she wanted and expected the mullet to be faster. But although she found the mullet easier to push into turns, and she got some tire buzz on the bigger wheel, the 29er made it easier to carry speed.

bigquotes"I'd kinda written off the full 29er until today... I was really surprised by how good I felt on it"Miranda Miller


Posted In:
Videos Miranda Miller


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021
109225 views
Qualifying Results from the Maribor World Cup DH 2021
103600 views
Spotted: A New Yeti eMTB
87519 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Shares What Might Have Been in 'The Knife Edge'
68329 views
Specialized Granted Patent for Linkage Fork Design
62119 views
Review: Forbidden Dreadnought
59105 views
Tech Randoms: Maribor Downhill World Cup 2021
55834 views
Wyn Masters, Bernard Kerr, Raphael Gutierrez & Goncalo Bandeira All Injured - Maribor World Cup DH 2021
45270 views

11 Comments

  • 2 0
 Back to back testing on the same track doesn't show much difference on time for me but when I am on an unfamiliar trail or changing conditions where you need to make line changes the MX set-up is more confidence inspiring.
  • 3 0
 Really enjoying their candid pro insight. The things the MGM squad test is what I would love to do on my own bike!
  • 2 0
 First question: is she able to do 2, 3 or 4 runs with the same time? According to the times given there is no conclusion of this testing
  • 2 0
 yeah, most of these youtube channel "tests" prove nothing, including the pinkbike ones. they do like two runs and call it a conclusive result.
  • 1 1
 I love Mullets I really do. Absolutely love it! Always thought they looked particularly fetching on people like Jason Donovan, Pat Sharpe, Billy Ray Cyrus and Patrick Swayze.

However on bicycles... Namely one's of the Mountain Bike variety. They are sh*t!
  • 1 0
 @MattP76 paging the anti-mullet lunatic to the comments. we need entertainment.
  • 1 0
 Page answered.. I'm here!!
  • 1 0
 Invest in a second rotor and cassette. Make the switching way easier.
  • 2 2
 imagine having a mullet, but also a 27.5 on front instead haha
  • 2 0
 hot rod. for when you really want to go over the bars and land on your forehead.
  • 2 0
 You mean with a 26 on the back, right? I love that idea...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008269
Mobile Version of Website