Video: Miranda Miller To Take a Different Approach to Her Riding This Year

Words by Miranda Miller
Under the label of DVRGNT Minds, Graeme Meiklejohn and I are creating a 5 part film series, “Here, There, Everywhere.” It will follow me as I take more of an unconventional approach to my season and explore aspects of cycling I’ve never had either the time or confidence to. Here, There, Everywhere will explore creativity and progression, competition away from performance, exploration and pushing the limits of what I believe I am capable of. I’ve spent a long time saying, “I’ll do that next year.” Well, 2022 is the year!
Stepping back from racing full time doesn’t mean I’m giving up, but rather allowing myself more time to create, more energy to spend with the communities I visit and the opportunity to discover how I can develop as a rider when the pressure of competition is removed. I hope that by abandoning the pursuit of an overall series ranking, it will allow me more time to ride and more opportunities to progress.
Never bored by the challenge, just the format
DVRGNT Minds is about breaking out of a habitual pattern of thinking in order to develop yourself in a new direction. Through this label, my goal is to create a platform and community focused on new experiences and the stories that go with them. I hope that along the way, I can inspire someone else to break free of routine and try something new!
Video & Stills by: Graeme Meiklejohn
Original music by: Jeremy Wallace Maclean
DVRGNT Minds branding by: Tylor Macmillan
