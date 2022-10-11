Video: Miranda Miller Together with the Ucluelet First Nation in 'DVRGNT Minds Ep.4'

Ucluelet is known more for the access to the ocean than the mountains.

Left to Right: James Walton, Tyson Touchie and Carey Cunneyworth.

Elected President McCarthy in front of the new trail sign at the base of Čumaat̓a

Miranda on Muuxtuu. Muuxtuu translates from nuučaan̓uł (Nuu-chah-nulth) to First of Many Together.

James above the clouds at the top of Čumaat̓a

Miranda and the hair models

Launching the dugout from Hitacu

The new sign designed to welcome and educate visitors on Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Territory.

