Video: Miranda Miller vs. Claire Buchar - Pinkbike Hot Lap

Yoann Barelli

Current World Cup racer vs ex World Cup racer. Who would come out on top? You probably already know by now from watching Claire Buchar's Hot Lap, but let's see where mistakes were made and where gains were had.The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills.Who would you like to see take part? Leave a comment and let us know!