Video: Miranda Miller vs. Claire Buchar - Pinkbike Hot Lap

The Pinkbike Hot Lap is our own fun leaderboard of pros and bike industry friends. Riders put their best foot forward down a trail local to Pinkbike HQ and their time is recorded with a Freelap timing system.
Current World Cup racer vs ex World Cup racer. Who would come out on top? You probably already know by now from watching Claire Buchar's Hot Lap, but let's see where mistakes were made and where gains were had.The Track
The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills. The Results
PREVIOUSLY
Did you miss previous episodes of Pinkbike Hot Laps?
Miranda Miller
Claire Buchar
Remi Gauvin
Sam Hill
Yoann Barelli
