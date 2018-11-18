VIDEOS

Video: Miranda Miller vs. Claire Buchar - Pinkbike Hot Lap

Nov 18, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

The Pinkbike Hot Lap is our own fun leaderboard of pros and bike industry friends. Riders put their best foot forward down a trail local to Pinkbike HQ and their time is recorded with a Freelap timing system.


Current World Cup racer vs ex World Cup racer. Who would come out on top? You probably already know by now from watching Claire Buchar's Hot Lap, but let's see where mistakes were made and where gains were had.


The Track

The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills.




The Results



PREVIOUSLY
Did you miss previous episodes of Pinkbike Hot Laps?



Miranda Miller



Claire Buchar



Remi Gauvin



Sam Hill



Yoann Barelli

Who would you like to see take part? Leave a comment and let us know!

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


12 Comments

  • + 6
 I think it would be fun to see Pinkbike's reviewers (or at least the local ones) take a lap. I've read tens of thousands of words on their thoughts on bikes, it would be fun to see them ride and say "Ha ha! You aren't as fast as Sam Hill!"
  • + 2
 I will bet that the sun being so low on the horizon at this time, plays a big role in shadow play/visibility. Also lower temperatures can affect traction big time.
  • + 1
 Need a local non-pro rider in there.. Strava suggests there's a couple of quick Squamish residents! Youth sports phenom Kasper Wooley and Swiss import Joel Ducrot for a start!
  • + 1
 I'd volunteer but there isn't much daylight at the moment.....
  • + 3
 Can we do a leader board with the Pro's all riding the same reasonably priced bike?
  • + 3
 Great idea, just like top gear before the BBC screwed it up.
  • + 2
 For sponsors sake, it'd have to be a no name brand or like a Walmart bike. Or a seriously old bike.
  • + 1
 @Clarkeh: that'd be way more interesting anyway
  • + 1
 credit where credit is due, Miranda slayed that, but it's not unexpected, she has been racing way more and a much higher level recently.
  • + 3
 Jolanda Neff please.
  • + 1
 ALN please! Although she already laid down a burner it would be nice to have her on video.
  • + 2
 The Stig.... on hotlap

