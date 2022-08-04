Video: Miranda Miller's Journey in 'True Story

I want to expand on what I do when I travel across the world to race. I want to have new experiences and combine my racing with story and content creation, which in turn has made racing much more enjoyable.” - Miranda Miller

Video by: Mind Spark Cinema

Photos by: Anthony Smith



Miranda Miller’s journey to the upper echelon of global gravity racing has been a long and hard one, defined by years of juggling work with training and travel on her way to becoming a full-time professional racer at the age of 27. Growing up in Pemberton, British Columbia before moving to the nearby mountain-bike haven of Squamish, Miranda was blessed with world-class trails that would shape her into one of the planet’s most elite racers. But it was a decade of working side jobs to support her privateer race schedule that enabled her to truly emblazon her name onto the international racing map.All of this work has provided deeper meaning to her quest—and it also has afforded a balanced lifestyle that’s made achieving race results all the more rewarding. Miranda knows that the results themselves cannot define her as a person, and she wants to do more for the community than simply showing up to races, spraying champagne across the podium and then flying back home. She wants to tell stories about the places where she travels, the people she meets along the way, and the lessons she learns from these experiences.These days, you’ll find Miranda arriving to Enduro World Series race locations days early—not to prepare for the race, but to sponsor trail-maintenance days and to co-host youth skills clinics in places such as southern Scotland’s Tweed Valley. What’s more, she’s documenting these experiences in her new video series, “Here, There, Everywhere,” to share glimpses of life beyond the course tape.Miranda’s video series has opened up entirely new endeavors, such as completing a 340-kilometer, non-stop gravel ride on remote provincial logging roads and documenting the efforts of First Nations people in Ucluelet, B.C. to preserve and maintain trails as a way of reconnecting with their ancestral land. For Miranda, creating meaningful stories might just be the most satisfying result of all.