Video: Miranda Miller's New Series Starts with Trails in the Tweed Valley

My goal for DVRGNT Minds is to create a space to host experience-driven stories to showcase more from within, and for, the evolving cycling community. DVRGNT Minds will launch with the series, “Here, There, Everywhere”
hosted by myself and created by Graeme Meiklejohn, but I hope one day to have built a platform to collaborate with other athletes and creatives. This first season kicks off with the only episode of Here, There, Everywhere
to cover an EWS and I couldn’t think of a better place to feature than the first round in Scotland… and I couldn’t think of a better person to do it with than the incredible North Shore Freerider, Caleb Holonko
. Who had never raced an EWS…
Dances with Wolves was Stage 1 of the EWS and a crowd favourite!
Miranda and Caleb with the Dirt School crew, Gregor, local legend Innes Graham and Fi.
Digging with the TVTA and Caleb making another new friend
Thank you to the town of Innerleithen for welcoming Caleb, Graeme and I so warmly, for sharing your trails with everyone from the EWS and thank you to all my sponsors who see the value in an alternative program like DVRGNT Minds. Racing can help you find out who you are and how you work. It’s an amazing experience no matter what the outcome is. I finished 17th, which wouldn’t be a result I’d brag about, and one that in the past would carry the feeling of shame, not pride. But that, right there, is proof that the result at the end of the day never tells the whole story.
Miranda Miller is also supported by:
Video & Stills by: Graeme Meiklejohn
Original music by: Jeremy Wallace Maclean
DVRGNT Minds branding by: Tylor Macmillan
