Video: Miranda Miller's New Series Starts with Trails in the Tweed Valley

Jun 27, 2022
by Miranda Miller  
If you came here for the Medieval Fayre footy, you'll have to watch to the end.

My goal for DVRGNT Minds is to create a space to host experience-driven stories to showcase more from within, and for, the evolving cycling community. DVRGNT Minds will launch with the series, “Here, There, Everywhere” hosted by myself and created by Graeme Meiklejohn, but I hope one day to have built a platform to collaborate with other athletes and creatives. This first season kicks off with the only episode of Here, There, Everywhere to cover an EWS and I couldn’t think of a better place to feature than the first round in Scotland… and I couldn’t think of a better person to do it with than the incredible North Shore Freerider, Caleb Holonko. Who had never raced an EWS…

Dances with Wolves was Stage 1 of the EWS and a crowd favourite!

Miranda and Caleb with the Dirt School crew, Gregor, local legend Innes Graham and Fi.

Digging with the TVTA and Caleb making another new friend

Thank you to the town of Innerleithen for welcoming Caleb, Graeme and I so warmly, for sharing your trails with everyone from the EWS and thank you to all my sponsors who see the value in an alternative program like DVRGNT Minds. Racing can help you find out who you are and how you work. It’s an amazing experience no matter what the outcome is. I finished 17th, which wouldn’t be a result I’d brag about, and one that in the past would carry the feeling of shame, not pride. But that, right there, is proof that the result at the end of the day never tells the whole story.

Follow the series by liking and subscribing to our newly formed YouTube channel, DVRGNT Minds and follow @DVRGNT_minds and @mirandamillermtb on Instagram.

Here, There, Everywhere is presented by:
The Kona Bicycle Company
SRAM//Rockshox
Maxxis Tires
ENVE Composites
Rapha
RideWrap

Miranda Miller is also supported by:
ODI Grips
SMITH Optics
Chris King
Dissent Labs
Fizik Shoes & Saddles
Crankbrothers Pedals
Cushcore
OneUp Components

Video & Stills by: Graeme Meiklejohn
Original music by: Jeremy Wallace Maclean
DVRGNT Minds branding by: Tylor Macmillan

42 Comments

  • 45 0
 Thank-you to everyone who took the time to watch and comment! I really appreciate it and it has been a really fun process so far. With each video I'll be writing a piece to offer additional insights and if you're into it, it's currently posted on

cog.konaworld.com/welcome-to-dvrgnt-minds
  • 2 0
 This was very cool, nice concept!
  • 1 0
 Awesome Miranda. Keep it up...stoked for ya.
  • 1 0
 Thanks for the link and the brilliant content!
  • 9 0
 Love this from Miranda! Can't wait to watch more of this series
  • 2 0
 Thank-you! Really appreciated the love.
  • 7 0
 Audio problem? Miranda's voice is only on the left channel for me..
  • 2 0
 Graeme is on it!
  • 5 2
 Hell Yeah! American Brenda. Great work Miranda. Can't wait to see the rest of the episodes.
  • 4 0
 Prefer Randy when I'm in the USA.
  • 4 1
 Miranda is always entertaining, that Medieval Fayre shit though is kinda scary
  • 2 1
 In what way? Borderers are quite an historical bunch. Lots of ancient stuff there.
  • 2 0
 @baconforce: Huge Medieval Fayre fans! Long Live Checkmate
  • 1 0
 Reminding folks that racing is often more about the in-between than the results. Dream team to share and capture the stoke. Good luck on your gravel rip Miller! Let’s get glued on July 1 to celebrate.
  • 3 0
 American?!?! They must have heard how you pronounced Peebles and got their own back ;-) Really enjoyable watch.
  • 2 0
 giving back to the local trail system that racers use and abuse (appropriately of course) is an amazing full circle approach, congrats to Miranda for thinking outside the box
  • 3 0
 My computer speakers caught a virus from the audio quality.
  • 1 0
 Great to see my backyard getting so much love from you guys, good to see you at the Medieval Fayre
  • 1 0
 Is that a pro rider using a power washer on their bike? blasphemy! Pinkbike comments section ... you know what to do!!
  • 1 0
 Awesome stuff everyone. Love the concept Miranda. And we demand more Holonko.
  • 1 0
 Spot light on Caleb for episode 3!
  • 1 0
 This is absolutely wonderful, really looking forward to seeing the series evolve.
  • 2 0
 Amanda is a doyenne!
  • 1 0
 Cannot wait to see what’s next!
  • 4 0
 Filming episode 2 right now! It will be quite different than this, haha. But that's the goal, to have each episode unique. Thanks for watching!
  • 2 0
 #cablecam
  • 1 0
 very cool idea. More Caleb is cool too.
  • 2 1
 with Trails in the weed Valley.
  • 1 0
 Now that is the spirit of enduro, awesome work Miss Miller!
  • 1 0
 Ah this is so fun to watch! So pumped to see more!
  • 1 1
 I need that old school Kona hat. Where is it? Give it to me now. Wink
  • 2 0
 Kona online store I think... Maybe.
  • 1 0
 @mkem: Yep it’s there. Nice one.
  • 1 3
 @thenotoriousmic: £35! good luck to you! Seems like Kona apply same markups to their bikes as to their clothing!
  • 1 0
 Rad!
  • 1 0
 awesomeness
  • 1 0
 Love it, keep it coming!
  • 1 0
 Class! enjoyed that!
  • 1 0
 Enjoyed it, cheers!
  • 1 1
 Sicky footy randyban!!
  • 2 0
 Really appreciate the love, especially from the puppeteer of the North Shore.
  • 1 3
 I wish I was supported by Chris King. I feel like Chris King are supposed by me!





